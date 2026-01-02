 CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against CGST Superintendent Arrested In ₹5 Lakh Bribery Trap In Nashik
The CBI has registered a disproportionate assets case against a CGST Superintendent posted in Nashik, who was earlier arrested in a Rs 5 lakh bribery trap. Searches had revealed Rs 19 lakh cash and incriminating documents, officials said.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 09:28 PM IST
CBI registers a disproportionate assets case against a CGST Superintendent arrested in a ₹5 lakh bribery trap in Nashik | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 02: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of disproportionate assets (DPA) against a Superintendent, CGST & Central Excise. The agency had arrested the said official in a bribery case in October last year.

Complaint alleges assets beyond known sources of income

According to the CBI, a written complaint dated December 31 has been received from Deepak Kumar, Inspector of Police, CBI, ACB, Pune wherein it had been alleged that accused Hari Prakash Sharma, Superintendent of CGST, Nashik Commissionerate, Nashik amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income which prima facie disclose the commission of offence punishable under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier bribery case registered in October

In October last year, CBI had registered a case against the said accused on allegations that the accused initially demanded undue advantage of Rs. 50 lakh for not taking any legal action against the complainant in the IGST input matter of a private company which was subsequently reduced to Rs. 22 lakhs by him.

Trap laid, accused caught red-handed

It was also alleged that the accused directed the complainant to deliver Rs. 5 lakh on October 14 and remaining Rs. 17 lakhs on October 17. CBI laid a trap on October 14 and caught the accused red-handed outside his office at Nashik while allegedly accepting undue advantage of Rs. 5 lakh from the complainant.

Searches lead to recovery of cash and documents

Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to recovery of Rs. 19 lakh in cash and incriminating documents. The arrested accused was later produced before the jurisdictional court at Pune and was remanded to the CBI custody.

