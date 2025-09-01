 'Speaking Truth Forbidden In Politics': Nitin Gadkari In Nagpur - VIDEO
'Speaking Truth Forbidden In Politics': Nitin Gadkari In Nagpur - VIDEO

Speaking at the event in his electoral constituency, he urged people to live with honesty and dedication, and not to take shortcuts.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Nitin Gadkari | File Image

Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday addressed a program organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Mahanubhav Parishad. Speaking at the event in his electoral constituency, he urged people to live with honesty and dedication, and not to take shortcuts.

To explain his point further, he quoted Lord Krishna from the Bhagavad Gita: 'Shortcuts may give quick results, but they undermine long-term credibility. Crossing a red light might save time, but shortcuts ultimately cut you short. That’s why we’ve been given values like honesty, credibility, dedication, and truth. Long-lasting success belongs to the truth. As Lord Krishna said in the Bhagavad Gita, in the end, truth always wins,' he said."

“The one who can fool people the best can be the best leader,” Gadkari said on a lighter note. “Speaking is easy, doing is difficult. I am not an officer, but I have experienced this," he said in Marathi.

"In the area where I am working, speaking the truth from the heart is forbidden," he addd.

Earlier in the month, he stressed the need for filing court cases against the government to ensure discipline in public administration. "There should be some people in society who file petitions against the government in court. This disciplines the politicians. (This is) because even ministers in the government cannot do the work that a court order can do. Popular politics comes in the way of politicians and ministers," he said.

Earlier in July, Gadkari, speaking in Nagpur itself, highlighted the need for filing court cases against the government to ensure discipline in public administration.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja As Ganeshotsav 2025 Begins; VIDEO
article-image

"There should be some people in the society who file petitions against the government in the court. This disciplines the politicians.Even ministers in the government cannot do the work that a court order can do. Popular politics comes in the way of politicians and ministers," he said.

