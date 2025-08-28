Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja As Ganeshotsav 2025 Begins; VIDEO |

Mumbai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, accompanied by his family, offered prayers at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja late Wednesday night, marking the grand beginning of Ganeshotsav 2025. His visit drew attention as thousands of devotees thronged the pandal to seek blessings of Lord Ganpati.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with his family, seeks blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja pic.twitter.com/sQjoMAR4Im — IANS (@ians_india) August 28, 2025

Gadkari reportedly reached the pandal late in the night and joined devotees in the rituals. Known for his deep personal faith, the minister stood in prayer alongside his family, seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being. His visit set the tone for a day that saw both political leaders and celebrities pay their respects at the revered mandal.

पक्षप्रमुख मा. श्री. उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे ह्यांनी आज ‘लालबागच्या राजा’चे दर्शन घेऊन पूजन केले. ह्यावेळी सौ. रश्मीवहिनी ठाकरे, युवासेनाप्रमुख शिवसेना नेते आमदार आदित्य ठाकरे, शिवसेना सचिव सुधीर साळवी, ‘लालबागचा राजा’ मंडळाचे अध्यक्ष व स्थानीय लोकाधिकार समितीचे बाळा कांबळे उपस्थित… pic.twitter.com/UaLrpdoXjW — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) August 27, 2025

Uddhav Thackeray Seeks Lalbaugcha Raja's Blessings

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family, also visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. The Thackerays participated in the aarti with devotion, joining the long queue of devotees who consider a visit to the mandal auspicious on Ganesh Chaturthi. A video of Uddhav bowing before Lord Ganesha quickly went viral. Former MP Rahul Shewale was among other political leaders seen offering prayers.

Bollywood Stars At Lalbaugcha Raja

Adding a Bollywood touch to the celebrations, actress Jacqueline Fernandez visited Lalbaugcha Raja on the opening day of the festival. Dressed in a pink and green lehenga with a dupatta covering her head as a mark of respect, Fernandez was photographed and filmed as she entered the pandal amid security arrangements. Photos and videos of her visit were widely shared on social media, while actress Avneet Kaur was also spotted alongside her in one of the clips.

Ganeshotsav, which began on August 27, is celebrated with grandeur across Maharashtra for 10 days. From iconic pandals such as Lalbaugcha Raja to smaller neighbourhood pandals, the festival brings together millions of devotees who gather to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. The celebrations are marked by rituals, devotional music and vibrant decorations, symbolising joy, unity and new beginnings.