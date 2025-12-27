 Maharashtra Politics: Post-Poll Killing Of Shiv Sena Corporator Mansi Kalokhe's Husband Triggers NCP–Shiv Sena Face-Off
Political tensions escalated in Raigad after the murder of Mangesh Kalokhe, husband of Shiv Sena corporator Mansi Kalokhe, days after her poll win. Shiv Sena alleged political conspiracy and accused NCP leaders, while NCP denied involvement and sought an SIT probe. Two main accused have been arrested as investigations continue.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Politics: Post-Poll Killing Of Shiv Sena Corporator Mansi Kalokhe's Husband Triggers NCP–Shiv Sena Face-Off | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Political tensions have sharply escalated between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena in Raigad district following the brutal murder of Mangesh Kalokhe, husband of Shiv Sena corporator Mansi Kalokhe from Khopoli. The murder took place just a few days after Mansi Kalokhe’s victory in the recent Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections, triggering a major political storm in the district.

The Shiv Sena has alleged that the murder was carried out due to political rivalry and accused NCP’s Raigad district president Sudhakar Ghare and his associates of orchestrating the killing. The incident has caused widespread outrage and unrest across the district.

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde visited Khopoli to offer condolences to the bereaved Kalokhe family. During his visit, Shinde assured the family of strict and impartial justice, stating that he was personally monitoring the case. “I stand firmly with the Kalokhe family. This is revenge politics against those whom the people have elected. Such incidents must never be repeated. No one involved will be spared,” Shinde said.

The Kalokhe family demanded the death penalty for the accused and sought the suspension of a police officer for alleged negligence in handling the case. They also urged the authorities to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused. Family members broke down in tears while narrating their ordeal to Shinde.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve made serious allegations against NCP MP and state president Sunil Tatkare, claiming that “bloodshed in Raigad is happening at his behest.” Thorve alleged that Tatkare was the “power centre” behind violent politics in the district and claimed that the murder was pre-planned. He further alleged that the main accused Ravindra Devkar had met Tatkare a few days before the murder and that the conspiracy to kill Mangesh Kalokhe was hatched during that meeting.

Thorve also claimed that Sudhakar Ghare, along with Ravindra Devkar and others, was directly involved in the conspiracy. He warned that the Shiv Sena would launch a sit-in protest at the police station if Ghare and other accused were not arrested.

Rejecting the allegations, Sunil Tatkare strongly denied any involvement of the NCP in the murder. Condemning the incident, Tatkare demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expand the scope of the investigation and constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT). He also called for a fast-track probe and early arrest of all accused. Tatkare said the allegations were baseless and expressed confidence that Sudhakar Ghare had no direct or indirect connection with the case. Responding sharply to Thorve’s claims, Tatkare said, “Let Thorve do whatever he wants. His past record is there in his election affidavit, and the same applies to Sudhakar Ghare.”

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the murder has gone viral on social media, intensifying public pressure for swift action. Police have registered a case against 10 accused, including Sudhakar Ghare, Ravindra Devkar, and Darshan Devkar. The main accused Ravindra Devkar and his son Darshan Devkar have been arrested.

Under the guidance of Raigad Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal, eight special investigation teams were formed to track down the accused. The teams operated across Khopoli, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai airport, and other parts of Raigad district. The accused were reportedly intercepted and arrested near Nagothane on Saturday morning.

The political rivalry between the Shiv Sena and the NCP in Raigad is not new. The district has three Shiv Sena MLAs and one NCP MLA, with both parties vying for political dominance and the district guardian minister post. Following growing disputes between the alliance partners, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has kept the Raigad guardian minister post on hold. Shiv Sena MLAs have also accused Tatkare of not supporting them during the last state Assembly elections despite their backing in his Lok Sabha victory.

