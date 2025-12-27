 Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Nomination Form Sales Rise, But No Candidate Files Papers Yet
Despite brisk sales of nomination forms in Panvel, no candidate has filed a nomination as the deadline nears. While 676 forms have been sold so far, aspirants appear to be waiting for party tickets, with official candidate announcements and AB form distribution expected on December 29.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
omination forms see brisk sales in Panvel even as no candidate files papers with the election deadline approaching | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Dec 27: While the sale of nomination forms picked up momentum in Panvel, not a single candidate filed a nomination paper, even as the deadline draws closer. With just days remaining for submission, the absence of filings has surprised election officials.

Strong Aspirant Interest Reflected In Form Sales

Election authorities reported strong interest among aspirants, reflected in the steady rise in form sales. However, this enthusiasm has yet to translate into formal nominations.

Early Online Campaigning Begins

Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Nomination Form Sales Rise, But No Candidate Files Papers Yet
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Nomination Form Sales Rise, But No Candidate Files Papers Yet
Meanwhile, aspirants who are uncertain about securing party tickets have begun covert campaigning on social media, even before filing nominations. Several have started projecting themselves as independent candidates online, with banners and posts declaring “We are the corporators” already doing the rounds.

Candidates, AB Forms Likely On December 29

Sources indicated that a planned strategy is in place, with the simultaneous announcement of candidates and distribution of ‘AB forms’ expected on Monday, December 29, in Panvel.

676 Forms Sold, Zero Nominations Filed

On Friday alone, 244 nomination forms were sold. Earlier, 432 forms had been purchased, taking the total number of forms sold so far to 676. Despite this, the number of nominations filed on Friday remained at zero.

