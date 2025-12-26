Panvel Civic Polls 2026: PMC Organises Street Plays Across City To Boost Voter Turnout Under SVEEP Programme

Panvel Municipal Corporation conducts street plays under the SVEEP programme to encourage voter participation ahead of the civic elections | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Dec 26: In an effort to increase voter turnout in the upcoming Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, the civic body has intensified voter awareness activities under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme by organising street plays across various parts of the city.

Action Taken on Instructions of Election Decision Officer

Acting on the instructions of Election Decision Officer and Panvel Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has been conducting large-scale voter awareness drives.

Performances Held in Kharghar and Kalamboli Wards

As part of this initiative, street plays have been staged at 16 locations over the past two days in the Kharghar and Kalamboli wards.

Focus on Voting Awareness and Responsible Choice

According to civic officials, the street plays aim to educate citizens about the importance of voting, the qualities of an ideal candidate, and the relevance of social and public-interest issues during elections.

Civic Body Emphasises Democratic Participation

“Creating awareness about voting and encouraging maximum participation in the democratic process is the primary objective of these programmes,” an official from the municipal public relations department said.

Street Plays Across Kharghar on December 25

On December 25, street plays were performed at several locations in Kharghar, including Shilp Chowk, Daily Bazaar Chowk, Gram Vikas Bhavan Market, Navrang Chowk, Hiranandani Sector 7, Balaji Sweet Corn area in Sector 15, near Bank of India in Sector 10, and Little World Mall.

Kalamboli Locations Covered on December 26

Similarly, on December 26, performances were held in Kalamboli at Roadpali D-Mart Chowk, in front of Carmel School, IDBI Bank Chowk, St Joseph School, Kalamboli Fire Station, Kalamboli vegetable market, Khanda Colony main chowk, and the Khanda Colony Gurudwara area.

Programme to Continue Across All Municipal Wards

The civic administration said the programme will continue across all four municipal wards—Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe and Panvel—in the coming days.

Officials Stress Direct Public Engagement

“These street plays use relatable storytelling to convey the significance of voting and responsible citizenship. Our aim is to reach people directly in public spaces and motivate them to exercise their right to vote,” a senior official said.

Appeal to Citizens Ahead of Civic Elections

The Panvel Municipal Corporation reiterated its appeal to citizens to actively participate in the elections and strengthen the democratic process by casting their votes.

