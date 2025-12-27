MSHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Video Allegedly Showing Ganja Use Inside Nashik Central Prison

Nashik Road Jail Inmates Seen Consuming Drugs, Filming Reels In Viral Videos | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 27: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a video allegedly circulated from Nashik Road Central Prison, purportedly showing prisoners allegedly smoking ganja.

Notices Issued To Senior Police And Prison Officials

The Commission, in its order, issued notices to the Additional Director General of Police (Correctional Services), Pune; the Commissioner of Police, Nashik; the Superintendent of Police, Nashik (Rural); and the Superintendent of Nashik Road Central Prison, seeking their responses to the matter.

Action Based On Media Reports

The Commission acted on a news report published by a local regional news agency in Nashik. FPJ had also reported the incident earlier.

Jailor Appears Before Commission, Case Adjourned

Pursuant to the order, Prakash Paikrao, Jailor Group–II, Nashik Road Central Prison, appeared before the Commission. As the Commission is yet to receive the detailed report in the matter, the case has been adjourned to March 30, 2026.

Commission Flags Serious Human Rights Concerns

In its order, the SHRC observed, “A video clip of a news report has been circulated on the social media platform YouTube. The contents thereof contain graphic details of prisoners from Nashik Road Central Prison consuming narcotic substances such as ganja. The matter warrants suo motu cognisance, and accordingly, this order is passed.”

Earlier FPJ Report Highlighted Security Lapses

FPJ’s news report dated October 16, 2025, on the alleged incident reads, “A shocking incident has come to light at Nashik Road Central Jail, causing widespread concern. Photos and videos have gone viral on social media showing inmates consuming narcotic substances inside the prison premises. What is even more disturbing is that some prisoners were seen making reels on mobile phones in these viral clips. The incident has raised serious questions about prison security and administrative efficiency. Prison authorities have claimed that the videos are old, and an investigation is currently underway to verify the facts.”

