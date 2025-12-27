Maharashtra State ANTF Busts Inter-State MD Drug Racket, Seizes Contraband Worth ₹55.88 Crore |

Navi Mumbai: After an MD drug seizure from Vashi last week, the Maharashtra State Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) busted an inter-state MD drug manufacturing and distribution racket, demolishing three illegal MD drug units operating in Bengaluru and seizing contraband worth Rs 55.88 crore. Two accused have been arrested so far, while police teams are searching for other absconding members of the syndicate.

The breakthrough came after the ANTF’s Konkan unit arrested Abdul Qadar Rashid Sheikh on December 21 at Vashigaon on the Mumbai–Pune highway with 1.488 kg of MD drugs valued at Rs 1.48 crore. His interrogation and technical analysis revealed the involvement of Prashant Yallappa Patil of Belgaum, identified as the main manufacturer and kingpin behind the racket, and pointed investigators to a Bengaluru-based production network.

Following the leads, ANTF teams moved to Bengaluru and detained Suraj Ramesh Yadav and Malkhan Ramlal Bishnoi. During questioning, they confessed to operating three MD manufacturing units—at Spandana Layout Colony, a factory named RJ Event at NG Gollahalli, and an RCC house located in the residential Yerapannahalli–Kannur belt.

Simultaneous raids at all three locations led to the seizure of 4.1 kg of solid MD, 17 kg of liquid MD, along with drug-manufacturing machinery and chemicals, taking the total haul to 21.4 kg of MD drugs. The illegal units were subsequently destroyed, police said.

“Preliminary investigation shows the MD drugs produced here were supplied to several states across the country, and the proceeds were used to purchase immovable properties worth crores in Bengaluru,” an ANTF officer said. Two key accused are still absconding and special teams have been formed to trace them.

The operation was carried out by the Pune and Konkan action groups under the guidance of Additional Director General of Police Sunil Ramanand, Special Inspector General of Police (ANTF) Sharada Raut, and Deputy Inspector General of Police Praveenkumar Patil. Police have appealed to citizens to share any information related to narcotics through the Maharashtra ANTF helpline at 07218 000073.

