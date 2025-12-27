Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP To Field 3 Family Members Of Nawab Malik In 2026 BMC Elections Amid BJP Opposition | File Pic & X @ANI

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is set to field three members of former minister Nawab Malik’s family in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, triggering fresh political debate and unease within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, particularly the BJP.



According to Nawab Malik’s daughter Sana Malik, the NCP will give tickets to Malik’s brother Kaptan Malik, his sister Dr Saeeda Khan, and Kaptan Malik’s daughter-in-law Bushra Nadeem Malik from different wards in Mumbai. Kaptan Malik will contest from Ward No. 165, Dr Saeeda Khan from Ward No. 168, and Bushra Malik from Ward No. 170.



Sana Malik clarified that Kaptan Malik was earlier representing Ward No. 170, but the ward has now been reserved for women. As a result, Bushra Malik has been fielded from that ward, while Kaptan Malik decided to contest from Ward No. 165. Sana Malik added that both Kaptan Malik and Saeeda Khan are former corporators.

The move comes amid BJP’s strong objection to Nawab Malik being given a key role in the BMC elections. The BJP has made its stand clear that it would not go along with NCP if elections are fought under Malik’s leadership. Despite this, the NCP has stood firm and entrusted full responsibility of the BMC elections to Nawab Malik.



Reacting to BJP’s objections a few days ago, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said it was the party’s prerogative to decide who should be appointed as election in-charge. “No one else can dictate terms to us on internal party matters,” Tatkare had said.



Addressing allegations of dynasty politics, Sana Malik strongly denied the charge. She cited the 2017 BMC elections, saying that when one ward from Anushakti Nagar constituency was reserved for an open woman candidate, her father Nawab Malik had denied a ticket to a family member and instead gave it to another NCP candidate. “We give opportunities to people from all sections of society. We do not give tickets only to Muslims,” she said, adding that the full candidate list would make this clear once released.

Sana Malik also indicated that the NCP is prepared to contest the BMC elections independently. “Our senior leaders have told us to be ready to fight the BMC election solo. If that happens, these three members of my family will be NCP candidates,” she said. She further stated that the party plans to field around 100 candidates and expressed confidence about its performance. According to her, the first list of NCP candidates is expected to be released late in the evening.

