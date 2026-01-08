 Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress, NCP (SP)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress, NCP (SP)

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress, NCP (SP)

Political tensions escalated in Bhiwandi after SP MLA Rais Shaikh openly campaigned for Congress and NCP (SP) candidates in civic polls. The move has triggered outrage within the Samajwadi Party, with the leadership considering disciplinary action amid growing internal rifts.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh’s open campaigning for Congress and NCP (SP) candidates sparks political turmoil ahead of Bhiwandi civic elections | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Jan 08: The internal war within the Samajwadi Party (SP) has reached a flashpoint in Bhiwandi after Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh began openly campaigning for Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidates, triggering outrage within his own party and forcing the SP leadership to consider disciplinary action.

Rift between party leaders comes into open

The bitter rift between SP state president Abu Asim Azmi and Shaikh has been simmering for weeks, but it has now burst into the open, with Shaikh’s supporters contesting civic polls on Congress and NCP (SP) tickets, directly undermining SP’s official candidates.

While Shaikh’s campaign was initially conducted discreetly, it has now turned overt. He has been seen actively canvassing for Congress candidates in several wards of the Bhiwandi East Assembly constituency.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress, NCP (SP)
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress, NCP (SP)
Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1
Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1
NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across India
NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across India
Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure Inclusive Education
Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure Inclusive Education

Viral video sparks political storm

Shaikh’s open defiance became evident after a video went viral in which he is seen urging voters to press the Congress ‘hand’ symbol. In the same video, he openly challenges SP candidates, saying that if they have the courage, they should contest and win elections without using his photograph in their campaigns.

Despite repeated queries, Shaikh has so far refused to comment directly on the controversy. He has only said that his role will become clear after the election results on the 16th.

SP warns of disciplinary action

Reacting strongly, SP state vice-president and Bhiwandi campaign in-charge Ajay Yadav said that Rais Shaikh had won the 2019 Assembly election only because of the party’s cadre and grassroots workers.

“The Samajwadi Party runs on the strength of its organisation and workers. We will win in Bhiwandi on the strength of our cadre. Reports of Rais Shaikh’s anti-party activities have been sent to the high command, and the leadership will take appropriate action at the right time,” Yadav said.

Political turmoil ahead of polls

Shaikh’s open rebellion has sent shockwaves through Bhiwandi’s political circles, especially with civic elections at a crucial stage. With an SP MLA publicly backing rival parties, the possibility of major disciplinary action against Rais Shaikh is now being widely discussed.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Samajwadi Party In Turmoil Ahead Of BMC, Bhiwandi Polls: MLA Rais Shaikh Writes To Akhilesh Yadav,...
article-image

The episode has further exposed the deep fault lines within the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra and added a new layer of uncertainty to Bhiwandi’s already volatile election battle.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress,...

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress,...

Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1

Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1

NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across...

NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across...

Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure...

Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure...

26 Booked For Brandishing Swords & Spreading Panic During Bhiwandi Civic Poll Code Of Conduct

26 Booked For Brandishing Swords & Spreading Panic During Bhiwandi Civic Poll Code Of Conduct