Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress, NCP (SP)

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh’s open campaigning for Congress and NCP (SP) candidates sparks political turmoil ahead of Bhiwandi civic elections | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Jan 08: The internal war within the Samajwadi Party (SP) has reached a flashpoint in Bhiwandi after Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh began openly campaigning for Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidates, triggering outrage within his own party and forcing the SP leadership to consider disciplinary action.

Rift between party leaders comes into open

The bitter rift between SP state president Abu Asim Azmi and Shaikh has been simmering for weeks, but it has now burst into the open, with Shaikh’s supporters contesting civic polls on Congress and NCP (SP) tickets, directly undermining SP’s official candidates.

While Shaikh’s campaign was initially conducted discreetly, it has now turned overt. He has been seen actively canvassing for Congress candidates in several wards of the Bhiwandi East Assembly constituency.

Viral video sparks political storm

Shaikh’s open defiance became evident after a video went viral in which he is seen urging voters to press the Congress ‘hand’ symbol. In the same video, he openly challenges SP candidates, saying that if they have the courage, they should contest and win elections without using his photograph in their campaigns.

Despite repeated queries, Shaikh has so far refused to comment directly on the controversy. He has only said that his role will become clear after the election results on the 16th.

SP warns of disciplinary action

Reacting strongly, SP state vice-president and Bhiwandi campaign in-charge Ajay Yadav said that Rais Shaikh had won the 2019 Assembly election only because of the party’s cadre and grassroots workers.

“The Samajwadi Party runs on the strength of its organisation and workers. We will win in Bhiwandi on the strength of our cadre. Reports of Rais Shaikh’s anti-party activities have been sent to the high command, and the leadership will take appropriate action at the right time,” Yadav said.

Political turmoil ahead of polls

Shaikh’s open rebellion has sent shockwaves through Bhiwandi’s political circles, especially with civic elections at a crucial stage. With an SP MLA publicly backing rival parties, the possibility of major disciplinary action against Rais Shaikh is now being widely discussed.

Also Watch:

The episode has further exposed the deep fault lines within the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra and added a new layer of uncertainty to Bhiwandi’s already volatile election battle.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/