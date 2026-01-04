Samajwadi Party In Turmoil Ahead Of BMC, Bhiwandi Polls: MLA Rais Shaikh Writes To Akhilesh Yadav, Alleges Misuse Of Power By Abu Azmi

Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh (L) & Maharashtra SP president Abu Asim Azmi (R) | File Pic

Bhiwandi: Just weeks before the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhiwandi–Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections, the Maharashtra unit of the Samajwadi Party (SP) has been hit by a serious internal crisis.

Rais Shaikh Accuses State President Abu Asim Azmi of Arbitrary Ticket Distribution

Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh has written a detailed letter to SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, levelling serious allegations against Maharashtra SP president Abu Asim Azmi, accusing him of arbitrary ticket distribution, intimidation and running the party in a highly centralised and non-democratic manner.

The development has triggered open factionalism within the party at a time when it is trying to expand its footprint in key urban civic bodies.

In his letter, Shaikh claimed that Azmi was “deliberately harassing and marginalising” him and his supporters, which, he said, had directly damaged the party’s prospects in both Bhiwandi and Mumbai.

Shaikh alleged that ticket distribution for the civic elections was carried out in a “one-man, arbitrary fashion”, with Azmi allegedly telling party workers in public meetings that 'no one can stop me from giving or denying tickets.'

Allegations Include Harassment, Sidelining of Party Cadre, and Family Members

Shaikh also accused the state leadership of ignoring long-time party workers while giving tickets to newcomers and politically unaffiliated candidates, leading to frustration and defections.

He further pointed out that even his brother, Salim Shaikh, was denied a BMC ticket, which he termed a symbol of deliberate sidelining of his camp.

In a particularly sharp remark, Shaikh warned that the SP in Maharashtra was being turned into a “private limited company rather than a cadre-based ideological organisation.”

He has urged Akhilesh Yadav to seek an explanation from Abu Azmi and intervene before the situation worsens.

SP Rejects Charges, Calls Them Misleading and Politically Motivated

The SP's Bhiwandi Screening committee and Bhiwandi unit rejected Shaikh’s charges, calling them misleading and politically motivated.

Party leaders said that tickets for the BMC and Bhiwandi civic polls were finalised by a 15-member committee, not by any single leader. They also reminded that Shaikh was given full organisational responsibility during the 2019 and 2024 elections, and it was on his request that local committees were formed for candidate selection.

In a pointed rebuttal, the party said that in several wards where Rais Shaikh had earlier won, his close associates are now contesting on Congress and AIMIM tickets, weakening the SP’s position.

The party cited the example of Waqar Khan, a former personal assistant to Shaikh, who is now contesting on a Congress ticket.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Decision Could Shape SP’s Urban Political Future

The state leadership has prepared a detailed clarification report on Rais Shaikh’s allegations and sent it to Akhilesh Yadav through Ajay Yadav, denying any wrongdoing in ticket distribution.

With voting for the 2026 civic elections scheduled for January 15, the open war between two of SP Maharashtra’s most visible faces has placed the party in an uncomfortable spotlight.

While Shaikh’s letter has exposed deep grievances within the organisation, the party’s rebuttal suggests a parallel narrative of internal indiscipline and shifting loyalties. All eyes are now on Akhilesh Yadav, whose decision on whether to back the state leadership or address Rais Shaikh’s complaints could shape the Samajwadi Party’s future not only in Bhiwandi and Mumbai, but across Maharashtra’s urban political landscape.

