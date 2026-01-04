BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale Slams UBT–MNS Manifesto As Visionless, Ideologically Hollow And Appeasement-Focused; Video

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale | X @PTI_News

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and former Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale on Sunday strongly criticised the manifesto released by the UBT–MNS alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, terming it ideologically hollow, visionless and aimed solely at appeasement politics.

Allegations of Repackaging 2017 Promises Without Implementation

Addressing the media, Shewale alleged that the manifesto is a verbatim repetition of the 2017 document, with no fresh ideas or roadmap for Mumbai’s future. He claimed that several promises which remained unfulfilled over the last decade have merely been repackaged and presented again. “The manifesto carries Balasaheb Thackeray’s photograph, but its soul is missing,” Shewale remarked.

VIDEO | Mumbai: After Thackeray brothers released joint manifesto for BMC elections, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale says, “Their today's manifesto doesn't include Hindutva, nor does it reflect the commitment to the Marathi people that they had promised. While the manifesto… pic.twitter.com/t2Yrkf4MnK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 4, 2026

The Shiv Sena leader further alleged that the deliberate omission of key ideological terms such as Hinduhṛday Samrat, Hindutva and Marathi Manoos reflects the alliance’s departure from the ideals of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. According to Shewale, the absence of these references during Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth centenary year has caused deep resentment among Shiv Sainiks and Marathi-speaking citizens.

Questions Raised on Alliance’s Credibility and Unfulfilled Projects

Questioning the credibility of the manifesto, Shewale asked why crucial decisions—such as setting up a medical college in Mumbai or regularising unauthorised constructions in Koliwadas—were not taken during the alliance’s tenure in power. He also pointed out that several proposals highlighted in the current manifesto, including a dedicated space for Marathi theatre, civic jobs for municipal school students, 24x7 water supply through the Gargai–Pinjal project and a seawater desalination plant, were already part of the 2017 manifesto.

Shewale announced that Shiv Sena would soon unveil a five-year, financially backed action plan during Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth centenary year, focusing on the welfare of Marathi people, entrepreneurs, women and displaced Marathi families in Mumbai.

Taking a dig at the alliance’s slogan, “Ha Shabd Thackerancha,” Shewale said Balasaheb Thackeray’s word symbolised ideological clarity and unwavering commitment. “Today’s Thackerays take frequent U-turns. Such leaders cannot be trusted by Mumbaikars,” he alleged.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/