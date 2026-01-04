 BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale Slams UBT–MNS Manifesto As Visionless, Ideologically Hollow And Appeasement-Focused; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale Slams UBT–MNS Manifesto As Visionless, Ideologically Hollow And Appeasement-Focused; Video

BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale Slams UBT–MNS Manifesto As Visionless, Ideologically Hollow And Appeasement-Focused; Video

Addressing the media, Shewale alleged that the manifesto is a verbatim repetition of the 2017 document, with no fresh ideas or roadmap for Mumbai’s future. He claimed that several promises which remained unfulfilled over the last decade have merely been repackaged and presented again. “The manifesto carries Balasaheb Thackeray’s photograph, but its soul is missing,” Shewale remarked.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale | X @PTI_News

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and former Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale on Sunday strongly criticised the manifesto released by the UBT–MNS alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, terming it ideologically hollow, visionless and aimed solely at appeasement politics.

Allegations of Repackaging 2017 Promises Without Implementation

Addressing the media, Shewale alleged that the manifesto is a verbatim repetition of the 2017 document, with no fresh ideas or roadmap for Mumbai’s future. He claimed that several promises which remained unfulfilled over the last decade have merely been repackaged and presented again. “The manifesto carries Balasaheb Thackeray’s photograph, but its soul is missing,” Shewale remarked.

The Shiv Sena leader further alleged that the deliberate omission of key ideological terms such as Hinduhṛday Samrat, Hindutva and Marathi Manoos reflects the alliance’s departure from the ideals of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. According to Shewale, the absence of these references during Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth centenary year has caused deep resentment among Shiv Sainiks and Marathi-speaking citizens.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Agra Police Outpost In-Charge Suspended After Milk Vendor Alleges Custodial Abuse
Uttar Pradesh News: Agra Police Outpost In-Charge Suspended After Milk Vendor Alleges Custodial Abuse
'Can Replace Bangladesh': Iceland Cricket Takes Dig After Dhaka Refuses To Visit India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
'Can Replace Bangladesh': Iceland Cricket Takes Dig After Dhaka Refuses To Visit India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Major Recruitment Drive: 1,112 Assistant Professor Posts Planned In UP Medical Colleges
Major Recruitment Drive: 1,112 Assistant Professor Posts Planned In UP Medical Colleges
Politics Heats Up For 5 Rajya Sabha Seats In Bihar, Nitin Nabin Likely To Be Nominated
Politics Heats Up For 5 Rajya Sabha Seats In Bihar, Nitin Nabin Likely To Be Nominated

Questions Raised on Alliance’s Credibility and Unfulfilled Projects

Questioning the credibility of the manifesto, Shewale asked why crucial decisions—such as setting up a medical college in Mumbai or regularising unauthorised constructions in Koliwadas—were not taken during the alliance’s tenure in power. He also pointed out that several proposals highlighted in the current manifesto, including a dedicated space for Marathi theatre, civic jobs for municipal school students, 24x7 water supply through the Gargai–Pinjal project and a seawater desalination plant, were already part of the 2017 manifesto.

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: BJP Suspends Three Party Members For Six Years After...
article-image

Shewale announced that Shiv Sena would soon unveil a five-year, financially backed action plan during Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth centenary year, focusing on the welfare of Marathi people, entrepreneurs, women and displaced Marathi families in Mumbai.

Taking a dig at the alliance’s slogan, “Ha Shabd Thackerancha,” Shewale said Balasaheb Thackeray’s word symbolised ideological clarity and unwavering commitment. “Today’s Thackerays take frequent U-turns. Such leaders cannot be trusted by Mumbaikars,” he alleged.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

10 Days To BMC Polls: Green Activists Urge Citizens To ‘Vote For Clean Air’

10 Days To BMC Polls: Green Activists Urge Citizens To ‘Vote For Clean Air’

Mumbai News: 2 Arrested In ₹10 Lakh Fake Gold Scam; Police Hunt Main Accused

Mumbai News: 2 Arrested In ₹10 Lakh Fake Gold Scam; Police Hunt Main Accused

Samajwadi Party In Turmoil Ahead Of BMC, Bhiwandi Polls: MLA Rais Shaikh Writes To Akhilesh Yadav,...

Samajwadi Party In Turmoil Ahead Of BMC, Bhiwandi Polls: MLA Rais Shaikh Writes To Akhilesh Yadav,...

Hundreds Join 'Do Or Die' Protest For Stray Dogs In Andheri

Hundreds Join 'Do Or Die' Protest For Stray Dogs In Andheri

BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale Slams UBT–MNS Manifesto As Visionless,...

BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale Slams UBT–MNS Manifesto As Visionless,...