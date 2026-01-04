 Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: BJP Suspends Three Party Members For Six Years After Contesting Against Official Candidates In Kharghar
“The BJP is a disciplined organisation, and it is mandatory for every party worker to follow the party’s decisions,” said BJP district president Avinash Koli. “Despite this, Nilesh Baviskar, Geeta Chaudhary, and Komal Shinde-Dahade filed their nominations against the party’s authorised candidates, which amounts to a clear breach of party discipline and open rebellion,” he added.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended three party members—Nilesh Baviskar, Geeta Chaudhary, and Komal Shinde-Dahade—for six years for filing nomination papers against the party’s official candidates in Kharghar during the Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections. | Representative Image

Panvel: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended three party members—Nilesh Baviskar, Geeta Chaudhary, and Komal Shinde-Dahade—for six years for filing nomination papers against the party’s official candidates in Kharghar during the Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections.

District President Highlights Breach of Party Rules

The decision was communicated through an official press release issued to the media, as the party moved to enforce discipline ahead of the civic elections.

