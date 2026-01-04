 Mumbai News: Agripada Police Book Man For Sharing Obscene Morphed Video Of Cousin To Defame Him Online
However, on December 28, 2025, the victim noticed that the same obscene video had resurfaced on social media. This time, it was circulated through a Facebook profile named Vijay Vishwakarma and was sent to his relatives and friends. The post allegedly mentioned the names of the victim’s parents, brother and uncle, with abusive and defamatory comments aimed at maligning the family.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
The Agripada police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile and reposting an obscene morphed video of his cousin, allegedly to defame him and his in Agripada. | Canva/Representative Image

Mumbai: The Agripada police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile and reposting an obscene morphed video of his cousin, allegedly to defame him and his in Agripada.

Victim Previously Targeted in 2024 Cyber Sextortion Scam

According to the police, the 32-year-old victim resides with his family at Motlibai Street in Agripada. In April 2024, he had fallen prey to a cyber sextortion scam, in which unidentified cybercriminals created a morphed video by superimposing his face onto a nude woman’s body.

The video was circulated among his relatives and acquaintances on social media. As no financial extortion took place, the police had then acted on his complaint and had suspicious profiles taken down.

Video Resurfaces on Facebook Amid Family Dispute

article-image

Cousin Allegedly Responsible, Police Investigation Underway

The victim immediately approached the Agripada police and lodged a fresh complaint. During preliminary investigation, police found that the fake Facebook account was allegedly created by the victim’s cousin, Shakib Sheikh, 30, the son of his paternal aunt. Police revealed that Sheikh reposted the obscene video linked to the April 2024 sextortion incident and shared it via Facebook Messenger with the victim’s relatives and friends.

The victim stated in his complaint that the act was carried out due to an ongoing family dispute. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act, and further investigation is underway.

