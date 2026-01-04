One Of Mumbai’s Top Tax-Paying Wards, Andheri West’s Civic Amenities Not On Par; Intense Fight Between BJP–Shinde Sena & Sena (UBT) In Upcoming BMC Elections

Chitrakoot in Ambivali, Andheri West, reserved for a Fire Brigade station, is still exploited commercially. |

Mumbai: The K-West ward in the western suburbs was the third-highest tax-paying ward in 2024-25, with a collection of more than Rs 504 crore, and is soon to become the highest-paying ward, considering the extensive high-end residential and commercial projects coming up. The ward consists of areas of the western side of Andheri, Jogeshwari and Vile Parle.

However, despite being among the richest and most developed wards, the area suffers from civic apathy, political and bureaucratic ignorance about a much-needed fire brigade station, diminishing green cover, rising air pollution, immense traffic jams on the Western Express Highway, the unending infrastructure projects and chronic flooding locations like Andheri subway, testing the patience levels of citizens.

The area, however, sees some active resident groups, environmental and civic activists keeping a check on the political representatives, officers, and holding them accountable.

Residents Speak:

The Lokhandwala Oshiwara Residents Association (LOCA) has come up with its own citizens' manifesto for the candidates running for the upcoming BMC elections. Some of the major points of their manifesto include: BMC funds allotted for public welfare to be spent after taking public/resident groups' views, massive crackdown on hawkers occupying footpaths and roads, chronic garbage dumps, stop on repeated digging of footpaths, roads and complete the existing work on a warfooting, increasing BEST bus services from crowded locations and eliminating rickshaw mafia among others.

“The ward sees unending road works and new infrastructure projects announced every couple of months, at the time the existing projects are left incomplete. The Mogra nullas pumping work has been stalled for decades for the best reasons known to the BMC. For decades now, the Andheri subway floods every monsoon. The pumping station will ease waterlogging,” said Dhaval Shah, founder of LOCA.

Despite several follow-ups from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the Chitrakoot ground in Andheri West, remains occupied by a private party and commercially exploited. “Recently, a senior citizen lost his life in a high-rise fire in Andheri West. Considering the increasing high-rises, the Ambivali fire station should have been on the top agenda for the BMC ward office and the fire brigade,” Shah added.

Ruben Mascarnehas, an activist and working president of Aam Aadmi Party, who is also a resident of the ward said, “K-West has become a hotspot for construction activities, which are failing to obey air pollution control norms and basic safety rules. This is not only tremendously raising the air pollution levels in the area, but also putting citizens' lives at risk. While the entire footpaths are given up for encroachments and mafias, instead of their original use for pedestrians.”

“The people have not forgotten the Gokhale bridge chaos, whose connectors failed to meet 2 meters gap. This showed the level of political and authority’s seriousness towards the quality of work,” he added.

Another resident and activist, Naazish Shah said, “It is high time the citizens should come on the ground and speak up. The younger generation should take the lead in the fight against mangrove and rampant tree cutting for infrastructure works. The city is already witnessing an unhealthy air quality index and hot waves. It's time to save the 45,000 mangroves that are being cut for the Coastal Road phase 2.”

Shah was at the forefront to stop the Rs 350 crore project to install Bollywood theme structures below the Metro 2B line, demanding to replace it be replaced with shrubs. After the intense citizens' protests, the Bollywood theme project was scrapped by MMRDA.

Political Representation:

The K-west administrative ward has electoral wards from numbers 59 to 71. In the last BMC elections held in 2017, out of the 13 wards, seven were won by the BJP, three by Shiv Sena (undivided), two by Congress and one Independent. In the 2012 BMC polls, the area had a balance of Shiv Sena (undivided), Congress and MNS. However, in 2017, the BJP won seven seats, Shiv Sena dropped to three and Congress to two. MNS won none.

The area is represented by two-term BJP MLA Ameet Satam, who was made Mumbai BJP President a few months ago. He is also the winner of the President's award as ‘outstanding parliamentarian’. Satam claims the constituency has seen massive beautification and developmental works, including community participation in decision making, better roads and gardens, upliftment of Juhu beach and Gilbert hill.

In the Lok Sabha, it falls in the Mumbai North West constituency, which saw a cut-throat competition in the 2024 elections. Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Ravindra Waikar won by a margin of 48 votes against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar.

The K-west ward is presently dominated by the BJP, followed by both the factions of the Shiv Sena. The upcoming BMC elections will see an intense fight between the BJP-Shinde Sena and Shiv Sena UBT-MNS.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/