 Mumbai Fraud: Kurla Police Book 4 Firm Partners For Cheating 78-Year-Old Retired Engineer Of ₹33.35 Lakh
Mumbai Fraud: Kurla Police Book 4 Firm Partners For Cheating 78-Year-Old Retired Engineer Of ₹33.35 Lakh

Kurla police have registered a case against four partners of Sumit Services for allegedly cheating a 78-year-old retired engineer of Rs 33.35 lakh by promising high returns on investment. The accused failed to repay the amount, leading to financial loss and distress to the senior citizen.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Kurla police register a cheating case against partners of a private firm for allegedly duping a senior citizen of Rs 33.35 lakh on the promise of high investment returns | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 08: The Kurla police have registered a case against the owners and partners of Sumit Services Company for allegedly cheating a 78-year-old retired civil engineer of Rs 33.35 lakh on the pretext of offering higher returns on investment.

Accused identified as company partners

The accused have been identified as Narayan Balwant Patil, Kiran Narayan Patil, Suhas Narayan Patil, and Ganesh Narayan Patil, all partners of Sumit Services, located at Lalwani Chambers, Ganeshbag Lane, Kurla West.

Victim’s background and association with firm

According to the FIR, the complainant, Ramkrishna Moreshwar Kanade, 78, a senior citizen and former civil engineer, resides alone at Kanade Bhuwan, Brahmanwadi, Pipe Road, Kurla. His son, Sameer Kanade, lives in the United States with his wife. Sameer Kanade and accused Ganesh Patil were classmates while pursuing mechanical engineering.

In 2012, Kanade joined Sumit Services as a project consultant and worked with the firm for nearly 10 years.

Investment sought citing financial difficulties

On May 25, 2022, the four accused allegedly called Kanade for a meeting and claimed that the company was facing financial difficulties. They allegedly promised to return the invested amount with higher returns within six months and sought financial help of Rs 25 lakh.

Trusting them, Kanade availed a loan of Rs 25 lakh from Khandala Sammitra Co-operative Credit Society and transferred Rs 20 lakh on June 1, 2022, and Rs 5 lakh on June 21, 2022, to Sumit Services’ SBI bank account.

Additional payments made

Subsequently, upon further requests from the accused, Kanade transferred an additional Rs 7 lakh from his savings account at Bank of Maharashtra, Kurla West, to the company’s account on June 21, 2022.

Later, the accused allegedly demanded another Rs 1.35 lakh. As instructed by Ganesh Patil, Kanade transferred the amount to Kiran Patil’s ICICI Bank account on February 16, 2023, after taking another loan from the same credit society. In total, Kanade paid Rs 33.35 lakh to the accused.

No repayment, financial distress alleged

However, neither the promised returns nor the invested amount was repaid. Due to non-payment of loan instalments and interest, Kanade started receiving notices from the credit society. The society also allegedly froze his matured fixed deposits, causing him severe financial loss and mental distress, as stated in the FIR.

Case registered, probe underway

Based on Kanade’s complaint, the Kurla police have registered a case under Sections 3(5) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

