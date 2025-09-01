Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Agitators Throng Mumbai's Marine Drive, Park Vehicles 'Illegally' On Promenade; Vehicular Traffic Blocked | Video

Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Agitators Throng Marine Drive, Park Vehicles 'Illegally' On Promenade; Vehicular Traffic Blocked | Video |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s daily life was thrown into turmoil on Monday as Maratha activists intensified their agitation for reservation in education and jobs. Protesters disrupted traffic at multiple points across South Mumbai, including Marine Drive, Mantralaya and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), forcing police and civic agencies to roll out emergency measures.

One of the most dramatic scenes unfolded at Marine Drive, where activists blocked the iconic seafront stretch by parking vehicles in violation of regulations. Protesters were also seen blocking roads and disrupting vehicular traffic. The move caused major disruption during peak hours and drew swift attention from authorities scrambling to ease the logjam.

Security Ramped Up Near Varsha Bungalow & Mantralaya

Meanwhile, the security was tightened around key government establishments, with heightened focus on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ residence, Varsha, in Malabar Hill and the Mantralaya at Nariman Point. Amid fears that demonstrators might march toward the state secretariat, the Mantralaya was turned into a fortress.

Police erected a three-tier barricade system, sealing Madame Cama Road at both ends. Free Press Journal Marg, the arterial link between Vidhan Bhavan and Mantralaya, was shut to the public, while traffic was also suspended on General Jagannath Bhosle Road leading to the YB Chavan Centre. Only officials and staff were allowed entry as policemen stood guard at every point.

The ripple effect was visible at CSMT, one of Mumbai’s busiest railway hubs, where a huge crowd of protestors converged, choking access and creating gridlock during rush hour. Commuters faced long delays as railway authorities and police put contingency plans into action to maintain passenger flow and prevent overcrowding on platforms.

Adding to the congestion, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking announced diversions for several bus routes since morning. Buses that normally operated through Jagannath Bhosale Marg, D.N. Road, and Mahapalika Marg were rerouted via Sant Sewalal Chowk, Rambhau Salaskar Marg, and M.G. Road, though traffic snarls continued across the southern parts of the city.