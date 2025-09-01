 VIDEO: 'Maharashtra Govt To Implement Bombay HC Directives On Manoj Jarange-Led Maratha Quota Protest,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVIDEO: 'Maharashtra Govt To Implement Bombay HC Directives On Manoj Jarange-Led Maratha Quota Protest,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

VIDEO: 'Maharashtra Govt To Implement Bombay HC Directives On Manoj Jarange-Led Maratha Quota Protest,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

The administration will implement the Bombay High Court directives on Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota protest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. This assurance comes shortly after the HC noted that Jarange and his supporters have prima facie violated the conditions.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, Sept 1: The administration will implement the Bombay High Court directives on Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota protest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

This assurance comes shortly after the HC noted that Jarange and his supporters have prima facie violated the conditions.

No Valid Permission for Stir, Says Bench

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad stated that since the protesters do not have valid permission to continue the stir, it expects the state government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by initiating appropriate steps.

FPJ Shorts
India’s GST Collections Rise 6.5% In August To ₹1.86 Lakh Crore; Morgan Stanley Raises GDP Growth Forecast
India’s GST Collections Rise 6.5% In August To ₹1.86 Lakh Crore; Morgan Stanley Raises GDP Growth Forecast
Jharkhand High Court Orders Probe Into Irregularities In High School Teacher Recruitment
Jharkhand High Court Orders Probe Into Irregularities In High School Teacher Recruitment
Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Hold Monthly Assessments For Classes 1–9
Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Hold Monthly Assessments For Classes 1–9
VIDEO: 'Government Ignoring Manoj Jarange, Failed To Handle Situation,' Says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule
VIDEO: 'Government Ignoring Manoj Jarange, Failed To Handle Situation,' Says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule

Govt Asked to Restrict Further Entry of Protesters

The government shall also ensure that no more protesters, as claimed by Jarange, shall enter the city henceforth, it said.

Fadnavis Assures Compliance with HC Order

"The government will implement the High Court directives," Fadnavis told reporters in Pune and rejected the charge that law and order had collapsed.

"There have been sporadic incidents (related to Maratha demonstrations) which have been cleared by police within minutes," he said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
'Maharashtra Govt Is Pampering Jarange..': Chhagan Bhujbal Warns Of OBC Agitation If Mahayuti Yields...
article-image

Talks Cannot Take Place on the Mic, Adds Fadnavis

On resolving the protest, Fadnavis further said that discussions can't take place on the mic, and we should know whom to hold talks with. We are not adamant." He also said that legal options were discussed in a meeting held this morning.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Government Ignoring Manoj Jarange, Failed To Handle Situation,' Says NCP (SP) MP Supriya...

VIDEO: 'Government Ignoring Manoj Jarange, Failed To Handle Situation,' Says NCP (SP) MP Supriya...

VIDEO: 'Maharashtra Govt To Implement Bombay HC Directives On Manoj Jarange-Led Maratha Quota...

VIDEO: 'Maharashtra Govt To Implement Bombay HC Directives On Manoj Jarange-Led Maratha Quota...

Mumbai Violence: Maratha Protesters Allegedly Assault Passenger, Vandalise BEST Bus At Juhu Bus...

Mumbai Violence: Maratha Protesters Allegedly Assault Passenger, Vandalise BEST Bus At Juhu Bus...

Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Man Seen Lifting Bike At CSMT Amid Road Blockades In Mumbai |...

Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Man Seen Lifting Bike At CSMT Amid Road Blockades In Mumbai |...

Maratha Quota Stir: Bombay High Court Orders Manoj Jarange & Protesters To Vacate Streets By...

Maratha Quota Stir: Bombay High Court Orders Manoj Jarange & Protesters To Vacate Streets By...