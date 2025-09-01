VIDEO: 'Maharashtra Govt To Implement Bombay HC Directives On Manoj Jarange-Led Maratha Quota Protest,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, Sept 1: The administration will implement the Bombay High Court directives on Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota protest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

This assurance comes shortly after the HC noted that Jarange and his supporters have prima facie violated the conditions.

No Valid Permission for Stir, Says Bench

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad stated that since the protesters do not have valid permission to continue the stir, it expects the state government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by initiating appropriate steps.

Govt Asked to Restrict Further Entry of Protesters

The government shall also ensure that no more protesters, as claimed by Jarange, shall enter the city henceforth, it said.

Fadnavis Assures Compliance with HC Order

"The government will implement the High Court directives," Fadnavis told reporters in Pune and rejected the charge that law and order had collapsed.

Chief Minister #DevendraFadnavis chaired a meeting with Ministers and senior GoM officials in Mumbai, on the Maratha reservation.

Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Ministers Shivendrasinh Raje Bhonsle, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil were present too.

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस… pic.twitter.com/bs8FHvxfI0 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 1, 2025

"There have been sporadic incidents (related to Maratha demonstrations) which have been cleared by police within minutes," he said.

Talks Cannot Take Place on the Mic, Adds Fadnavis

On resolving the protest, Fadnavis further said that discussions can't take place on the mic, and we should know whom to hold talks with. We are not adamant." He also said that legal options were discussed in a meeting held this morning.

