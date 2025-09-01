Mumbai News: Patients Face Long Queues At Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital As Contract Staff Fail To Report

Long queues at Cooper Hospital OPD in Mumbai after contract staff failed to report for duty due to lapsed contracts | File Photo

Mumbai: Patients at Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Vile Parle (West), faced a harrowing experience on Monday after several contract staff working as record assistants did not report for duty. Their contracts had expired and were not renewed in time, leading to chaos at the Out-Patient Department (OPD).

Patients Wait for Hours in Registration Lines

The shortage of staff resulted in only a few registration counters being opened, forcing patients to stand in queues that stretched up to the hospital’s main gate. By 11 a.m., the line for OPD registration, which had begun forming as early as 8 a.m., had grown several hundred metres long.

“I came at 8.30 a.m. and was still in the queue at 12.30 p.m.,” said Fatima Shaikh, a Juhu resident suffering from fever, suspected to be viral. “The crowd was unmanageable.”

Patients Forced to Leave Without Treatment

Another patient, Chandrashekhar Patil of Bharat Nagar, who had come for asthma treatment, said, “I have never seen such long queues here. I couldn’t stand for hours and had to return home.” Many others echoed similar complaints.

Nearly 15 Contract Staff Absent

Hospital employees said the problem arose after nearly 15 contract record assistants failed to report. These staff members typically handle OPD registrations.

The OPD at Cooper Hospital functions from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with registration slots divided into 8–11 a.m. and 12–2 p.m. Some departments, such as dermatology and ophthalmology, operate on extended hours or select days.

Union Blames Delay in Contract Renewal

Admitting the disruption, Ramakant Bane, general secretary of The Municipal Union, said, “The contract of the record assistants ended today and was not renewed. Later, ward staff were brought in to assist.”

Bane added that the union has been demanding permanent appointments. “We had even threatened to go on strike but postponed it after assurances from the labour commissioner. Two meetings have already been held, and another is scheduled for September 11,” he said.

Hospital Administration Silent

Dr. Neelam Andrade, Director of BMC Hospitals and acting dean of Cooper Hospital, did not respond to calls or messages seeking her comment.