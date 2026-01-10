 Mumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Attempts Sexual Assault On Classmate In Central Mumbai; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Attempts Sexual Assault On Classmate In Central Mumbai; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Mumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Attempts Sexual Assault On Classmate In Central Mumbai; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Mumbai Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act after a 14-year-old boy was accused of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old classmate. The complaint revealed an earlier unreported incident. Police are probing the case sensitively and arranging counselling support for the victim.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 01:37 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police investigate a POCSO case involving two minors after a complaint was lodged by the victim’s family | Representation Image

Mumbai, Jan 09: In a disturbing case reported from central Mumbai, a 14-year-old boy studying in Class 8 allegedly attempted to sexually abuse his 13-year-old boy classmate at a secluded spot near their residential area. The incident came to light after the victim informed his mother, following which a complaint was lodged at the local police station.

Earlier assault revealed

According to police sources, further probing revealed an even more alarming detail: the accused boy had allegedly assaulted the younger boy earlier as well. The first incident reportedly took place in February last year, when the 14-year-old forced the victim into the school washroom and sexually assaulted him.

Incident remained unreported

Police officials said the earlier incident had gone unreported until now, as the frightened victim did not disclose it. The fresh attempt at assault prompted the child to finally confide in his mother, triggering the police complaint.

POCSO case registered

Police have initiated further investigation under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are conducting inquiries with the school authorities and parents.

Also Watch:

Counselling support arranged

Police officials stated that, given the age of both children, the case is being handled sensitively under the provisions of the POCSO Act, and counselling support is being arranged for the victim. Further investigation is underway.

