Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Protestors Cause Noise Pollution By Honking At CSMT Station In Mumbai | VIDEO | FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Maratha community's protest entered its fourth day on Monday, spreading across key areas of the city. During the demonstration at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), protestors were seen honking repeatedly, creating noise pollution in and around the station area on Monday.

Visuals from the ground showed one of the protestors lifting bike, dancing on the road, carrying protest badges, and even sleeping on the platform at CSMT. One video that went viral captured a man lifting a bike and dancing as part of the ongoing agitation demanding Maratha reservation.

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

The protest spanned major locations from Marine Lines to CSMT, with large groups occupying roads and blocking traffic. Protestors were seen dancing, performing stunts, and bringing traffic to a halt, pushing parts of South Mumbai into gridlock.

Maratha Protesters Allegedly Assault Passenger, Vandalise BEST Bus at Juhu Bus Station; Investigation Ongoing (VIDEO)

A tense incident unfolded around 7:15 PM on Sunday at the Juhu bus station, where a group of Maratha protesters allegedly assaulted a passenger and vandalised a BEST bus, raising concerns about public safety during the ongoing demonstrations.

According to officials, the episode took place when a wet-lease BEST bus on route 201 was stationed at the stop with no staff present. A dispute reportedly began between the protesters and passengers, which soon escalated into a physical confrontation.

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Sources stated that one passenger was physically assaulted inside the bus, after which the group smashed the third window from the rear on the right side of the vehicle. A 59-second video capturing the incident went viral on social media Monday morning, drawing widespread attention from the public.

BEST marshals and staff quickly responded and tried to de-escalate the situation. However, the crowd remained aggressive and continued arguing until the police emergency helpline (100) was contacted to report the incident.

By the time the police arrived, both the protesters and the involved passengers had fled the scene. The damaged bus was taken out of service, and alternative arrangements were made for stranded commuters.