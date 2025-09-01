Maratha Morcha: 350 Personnel Deployed At CSMT As Central Railway Ensures Passenger Safety & Station Cleanliness | VIDEO | X|@ANI|FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing Maratha quota protest in Mumbai, the Central Railway has ramped up security and sanitation measures at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to ensure the safety and comfort of commuters.

Speaking on the preparations, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Dr. Swapnil Nila, said: "We have appointed almost 350 people there. Almost 240 people are from the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police, and almost 94 people are from the Maharashtra Security Force."

On preparations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during the Maratha Quota protest, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Dr. Swapnil Nila says, "We have appointed almost 350 people there. Almost 240 people are from the Railway Protection Force…

Dr. Nila further added that they are actively working to ensure that passengers "do not encounter any challenges" during the protest.

"We have also appealed to the protestors to exercise caution," he said.

On sanitation arrangements, he stated: "We have over 200 sanitation workers on site to maintain our cleanliness standards... We are unable to do mechanised cleaning due to the size of the machine and the protestors present there." The Central Railway’s efforts come as thousands gather near CSMT as part of the Maratha Morcha, demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

As the protest for Maratha reservation continues, protesters staged demonstrations with dance and music to the beats of dhol-nagadas at CSMT station

The Maratha community's protest entered its fourth day on Monday, spreading across key areas of Mumbai. At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), protestors were seen engaging in various activities as part of their agitation demanding Maratha reservation.

One of the protesters was lifting a bike and dancing on the road, while others were seen honking repeatedly, causing noise pollution in and on the CSMT station on Monday. Protestors were also spotted dancing at the station, carrying protest banners, and sleeping on the platform at CSMT.

Visuals from the site captured the intensity of the protest, as participants continued their demonstration demanding reservations for the Maratha community.