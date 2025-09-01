Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Sajag Nagrik Manch Legal Notice Spurs NMMC To Enforce HC Orders On Ganpati Idol Immersion

NMMC enforces HC rules on Ganesh idol immersion after Sajag Nagrik Manch’s legal notice | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A legal notice issued by Sajag Nagrik Manch to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) ahead of Ganeshotsav 2025 is suggested to have prompted strict enforcement of Bombay High Court orders on idol immersion.

HC Orders Previously Violated

On Saturday, the Manch issued a legal notice asking NMMC to strictly adhere to the High Court’s orders. “During the immersion of the 1.5-day Ganpati, it was observed that the HC’s directives were being blatantly violated. Hence, NMMC must take immediate corrective action,” the notice stated.

Visible Impact on Fifth-Day Visarjan

On the fifth day of visarjan, the manch observed that civic officials deployed special measures across all natural immersion sites. Additionally notice boards were found to have been displayed stating that idols below six feet in height must be immersed only in artificial ponds, and routes leading to natural water bodies were blocked. Senior NMMC officials were present at sites to ensure compliance, which citizens described as the first visible impact of the Manch’s intervention.

Citizens Note Disciplined Immersion

Representatives of Sajag Nagrik Manch, who inspected multiple locations, noted that the immersion process was more disciplined and environmentally responsible this year. They said while balancing faith and ecological concerns was challenging, the civic body’s firm stand deserved appreciation.

“This year’s changes are positive and impactful. Over time, citizens will adapt, and immersions will become smoother, more eco-friendly, and effective in reducing water pollution,” the Manch stated.

Flex Banner Violations Persist

However, the Manch flagged continuing violations of the High Court’s order on flex boards and banners, saying the city remained plagued by illegal displays that also deprived the corporation of revenue.

Call for Responsible Celebrations

“Religious festivals are integral to society, but celebrations must not harm the environment or natural water sources,” said Arun Kagale of Sajag Nagrik Manch.