 Ganeshotsav 2025: Over 40,000 Ganpati Idols Immersed Across Mumbai On August 31; Eco-Friendly Measures In Focus
HomeMumbaiGaneshotsav 2025: Over 40,000 Ganpati Idols Immersed Across Mumbai On August 31; Eco-Friendly Measures In Focus

Ganeshotsav 2025: Over 40,000 Ganpati Idols Immersed Across Mumbai On August 31; Eco-Friendly Measures In Focus

Several devotees across Mumbai participated in processions, with dhol tasha and final puja before the visarjan continuing till midnight. A total of 40,225 idols were immersed on Sunday. Out of the total immersions, 39,037 were household Ganpatis; 1,175 were of sarvajanik mandals and 13 were hartalika idols. No untoward incident reported during Immersion.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav 2025: Over 40,000 Ganpati Idols Immersed Across Mumbai On August 31; Eco-Friendly Measures In Focus | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: For the ongoing 10-day Ganeshotsav, the five days Ganpati visarjan took place on Sunday. Several devotees across Mumbai participated in processions, with dhol tasha and final puja before the visarjan continuing till midnight. A total of 40,225 idols were immersed on Sunday.

Out of the total immersions, 39,037 were household Ganpatis; 1,175 were of sarvajanik mandals and 13 were hartalika idols. No untoward incident reported during Immersion.

Govt Promotes Eco-Friendly Festival Celebrations

This year, the government has promoted eco-friendly festival celebrations. Following this, the BMC has installed as many as 288 artificial ponds to immerse Ganpati idols across Mumbai, against 204 last year. Maximum of the artificial ponds are installed in wards like: G-South (Worli) with 24 ponds, E ward (Byculla) with 20 ponds, R-South (Kandivali) with 18 ponds, F-South (Parel) with 17 ponds, S ward (Bhandup) with 15 ponds and P-South (Goregaon) with 14 ponds.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has clarified that the enviornment-friendly Ganpati idols which are less than six feet height can be immersed in the natural water bodies (sea, river, lake). The circular dated August 26, states that wherever artificial ponds are not installed, immersions of the smaller idols is allowed in natural water bodies. 

However, the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, which are less than six feet height has to be compulsorily immersed in artificial ponds only. 

