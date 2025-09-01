'Sugar Levels Drop, Unable To Walk': Manoj Jarange-Patil's Health Deteriorates Amid Day 4 Of Maratha Reservation Protest In Mumbai - VIDEO |

Mumbai: The Maratha reservation agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil entered its fourth day on Monday, with concerns mounting over his deteriorating health. Jarange, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, has now vowed to stop consuming water from today, intensifying the protest and raising alarm among doctors and supporters alike.

Jarange's Sugar Levels Drop, Finds Difficulty Walking

According to reports, Jarange was unable to walk without assistance from his supporters. Doctors had earlier advised him to increase water intake and consume oral rehydration solution (ORS) to stabilise his condition. According to a report by Marathi news portal, SaamTV, medical teams monitoring him revealed that his blood sugar level dropped to around 70, leaving him extremely weak. However, Jarange announced on Sunday that he would renounce water from Monday, a move that health experts warn could further worsen his already fragile state.

Maratha Quota Stir Paralyses Mumbai’s Transit & Administrative Hubs

Mumbai’s key administrative and transit centres witnessed widespread disruption. With thousands of protestors camping in South Mumbai, the agitation choked roadways, railway hubs, and government precincts, forcing authorities to impose stringent security and traffic measures.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The biggest impact was felt at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the city’s busiest railway junction. A massive crowd of demonstrators gathered outside the station during peak hours, bringing traffic to a standstill and complicating the morning rush. Commuters struggled to move through the throng as police and railway officials were compelled to draw up contingency plans to manage passenger flow.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Security Ramped Up At Mantralaya

Meanwhile, Mantralaya, the state’s administrative headquarters at Nariman Point, was turned into a virtual fortress amid apprehensions that protestors might attempt to storm the secretariat. Security agencies erected a three-tier barricade around the building, with reinforced police presence at all access points. Entry was restricted solely to government officials and employees.

Madame Cama Road was sealed from both ends, while Free Press Journal Marg, the arterial stretch linking Vidhan Bhavan to Mantralaya, was completely shut to the public. Traffic on General Jagannath Bhosle Road, which connects to the YB Chavan Centre, was also suspended, adding to the congestion across South Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

To ease commuter hardship, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking announced major diversions since morning. Bus routes that usually pass through Jagannath Bhosale Marg, D.N. Road, and Mahapalika Marg were rerouted via Sant Sewalal Chowk, Rambhau Salaskar Marg, and M.G. Road. Still, heavy snarls persisted, with long queues of vehicles stretching across multiple junctions.