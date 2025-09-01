Mantralaya Fortified! Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Near Maharashtra Secretariat As Maratha Morcha Enters Day 4

Mantralaya | file pic

Mumbai: The Mantralaya in Mumbai's Nariman Point, the nerve centre of Maharashtra’s administration, was turned into a fortress on Monday as the Maratha quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange-Patil entered its fourth day. With thousands of protestors camping in South Mumbai, security forces erected three-tier barricades around the state secretariat, while policemen stood guard at every entry point.

Roads Around Mantralaya Closed For Traffic

Vehicular movement near Mantralaya was brought to a halt as police sealed off Madame Cama Road from both ends. Free Press Journal Marg, which connects Vidhan Bhavan to Mantralaya, was closed, while traffic on General Jagannath Bhosle Road leading to YB Chavan Centre was also suspended. The measures were put in place to prevent protestors from storming the secretariat premises as Jarange’s agitation continued to gather steam.

Meanwhile, BEST has diverted several bus routes since early morning to ease congestion. Services on Jagannath Bhosale Marg, D N Road, and Mahapalika Marg have been rerouted through alternative junctions like Sant Sewalal Chowk, Rambhau Salaskar Marg, and M.G. Road.

Jarange's Warning To Maharashtra Govt

Jarange-Patil, who has been spearheading the demand for Marathas to be granted Other Backward Class (OBC) status, had earlier warned the government not to insult the community’s pride. In a fiery statement on Sunday, he said, “If a solution is not reached this week, by next weekend no Maratha will be seen at home. It will be impossible to walk even 100–200 meters in Mumbai.” His words signalled an intensification of the protest, forcing authorities to extend permission for the demonstration at Azad Maidan by another day.

Traffic Woes Surge In South Mumbai

Since Friday, the agitation has crippled South Mumbai’s traffic network. Protestors have not only occupied Azad Maidan but also spilled over onto roads near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. Vehicles ferrying protestors to the city remain parked across arterial roads, choking commuter movement. Police estimate that nearly 25,000 protestors are now stationed in and around the agitation site.

To maintain order, Mumbai Police has deployed 2,000 personnel in the area, supported by 750 traffic officers. Rapid Intervention Vehicles (RIVs) have also been stationed near Azad Maidan and the Commissioner’s office. Central Railway has readied special arrangements to manage Monday’s rush at CSMT, which is being used as a camp by protestors.