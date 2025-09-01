 Mantralaya Fortified! Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Near Maharashtra Secretariat As Maratha Morcha Enters Day 4
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMantralaya Fortified! Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Near Maharashtra Secretariat As Maratha Morcha Enters Day 4

Mantralaya Fortified! Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Near Maharashtra Secretariat As Maratha Morcha Enters Day 4

With thousands of protestors camping in South Mumbai, security forces erected three-tier barricades around the state secretariat, while policemen stood guard at every entry point. Vehicular movement near Mantralaya was brought to a halt as police sealed off Madame Cama Road from both ends.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Mantralaya | file pic

Mumbai: The Mantralaya in Mumbai's Nariman Point, the nerve centre of Maharashtra’s administration, was turned into a fortress on Monday as the Maratha quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange-Patil entered its fourth day. With thousands of protestors camping in South Mumbai, security forces erected three-tier barricades around the state secretariat, while policemen stood guard at every entry point.

Roads Around Mantralaya Closed For Traffic

Vehicular movement near Mantralaya was brought to a halt as police sealed off Madame Cama Road from both ends. Free Press Journal Marg, which connects Vidhan Bhavan to Mantralaya, was closed, while traffic on General Jagannath Bhosle Road leading to YB Chavan Centre was also suspended. The measures were put in place to prevent protestors from storming the secretariat premises as Jarange’s agitation continued to gather steam.

Meanwhile, BEST has diverted several bus routes since early morning to ease congestion. Services on Jagannath Bhosale Marg, D N Road, and Mahapalika Marg have been rerouted through alternative junctions like Sant Sewalal Chowk, Rambhau Salaskar Marg, and M.G. Road.

FPJ Shorts
Mantralaya Fortified! Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Near Maharashtra Secretariat As Maratha Morcha Enters Day 4
Mantralaya Fortified! Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Near Maharashtra Secretariat As Maratha Morcha Enters Day 4
GSB Seva Mandal Visarjan 2025: Devotees Gathered For Final Procession Of Mumbai's Richest Ganesh Idol | VIDEO
GSB Seva Mandal Visarjan 2025: Devotees Gathered For Final Procession Of Mumbai's Richest Ganesh Idol | VIDEO
Alexander Isak Transfer News: Liverpool Agree Record-Breaking £130m Fee For Newcastle Striker; Says Report
Alexander Isak Transfer News: Liverpool Agree Record-Breaking £130m Fee For Newcastle Striker; Says Report
Video: Aishwarya Rai Protects Daughter Aaradhya, Poses For Selfies With Fans At GSB Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai
Video: Aishwarya Rai Protects Daughter Aaradhya, Poses For Selfies With Fans At GSB Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai
Read Also
Maratha Quota Stir Intensifies As Jarange Threatens Waterless Hunger Strike; Govt Seeks Legal...
article-image

Jarange's Warning To Maharashtra Govt

Jarange-Patil, who has been spearheading the demand for Marathas to be granted Other Backward Class (OBC) status, had earlier warned the government not to insult the community’s pride. In a fiery statement on Sunday, he said, “If a solution is not reached this week, by next weekend no Maratha will be seen at home. It will be impossible to walk even 100–200 meters in Mumbai.” His words signalled an intensification of the protest, forcing authorities to extend permission for the demonstration at Azad Maidan by another day.

Traffic Woes Surge In South Mumbai

Since Friday, the agitation has crippled South Mumbai’s traffic network. Protestors have not only occupied Azad Maidan but also spilled over onto roads near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. Vehicles ferrying protestors to the city remain parked across arterial roads, choking commuter movement. Police estimate that nearly 25,000 protestors are now stationed in and around the agitation site.

To maintain order, Mumbai Police has deployed 2,000 personnel in the area, supported by 750 traffic officers. Rapid Intervention Vehicles (RIVs) have also been stationed near Azad Maidan and the Commissioner’s office. Central Railway has readied special arrangements to manage Monday’s rush at CSMT, which is being used as a camp by protestors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mantralaya Fortified! Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Near Maharashtra Secretariat As Maratha Morcha...

Mantralaya Fortified! Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Near Maharashtra Secretariat As Maratha Morcha...

Attention Mumbaikars! BEST Announces Bus Route Diversions In South Mumbai As Maratha Morcha Causes...

Attention Mumbaikars! BEST Announces Bus Route Diversions In South Mumbai As Maratha Morcha Causes...

Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Scattered Rains Today, Heavy Showers Expected On Sept 3-4

Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Scattered Rains Today, Heavy Showers Expected On Sept 3-4

SC Misses The Elephants In The Room: Stray Dogs Sullying Streets And Mauling Passersby

SC Misses The Elephants In The Room: Stray Dogs Sullying Streets And Mauling Passersby

Mumbai Residents Suggest Tree Plantation Sites After BMC Claims Lack Of Space

Mumbai Residents Suggest Tree Plantation Sites After BMC Claims Lack Of Space