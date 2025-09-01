Maratha Quota Stir Intensifies As Jarange Threatens Waterless Hunger Strike; Govt Seeks Legal Opinion |

The Maratha reservation agitation entered a tense phase on Sunday as activist Manoj Jarange Patil announced he would intensify his hunger strike by giving up water from Monday. His warning sent the state government into a flurry of back-to-back meetings.

Talks with Government Fail

On Saturday, Jarange rejected a government delegation led by retired Justice Sandip Shinde, who heads the Maratha Reservation Committee. Following this, a late-night meeting was held at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s official residence ‘Varsha’, where cabinet sub-committee chairman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and minister Girish Mahajan briefed the CM about the failed talks.

Government Scrutinises Hyderabad Gazette

The following morning, the Cabinet Sub-Committee convened again and decided to seek the opinion of State Advocate General Birendra Saraf on the legal complexities surrounding the 1931 Hyderabad Gazette. Later in the evening, another round of talks was held at Vikhe Patil’s residence with Saraf, Justice Shinde, and sub-committee members.

Implementation Hurdles

Vikhe Patil clarified that while Maratha names are available in government records in Western Maharashtra, the Hyderabad Gazette only mentions numbers of Marathas without names in the Marathwada region, making its implementation complicated. “This is not an ego issue. We are open to suggestions from Jarange’s team. But legal scrutiny is essential before implementing a 1931 Gazette. We request time to bring a proper solution,” he said.

Political Reactions Escalate

The agitation has sparked a political war of words. Leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, including MLAs and MPs, have openly extended support to Jarange, while Mahayuti leaders have trained their guns on Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.

Sharad Pawar Targeted

Vikhe Patil launched a sharp attack on Pawar, asking: “He was Chief Minister four times and a Union Minister for years. Why didn’t he resolve the Maratha quota issue then? The demand is not new. It is unfortunate that he is raising questions today.”

Fadnavis Stresses Legal Path

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis defended the government’s stance, stressing that solutions can only emerge through due legal process. “We formed the Shinde Committee, which has already identified Kunbi records for many Maratha families and issued certificates. The Hyderabad Gazette work is also with this committee. But Jarange insists on immediate implementation, which is not possible without legal procedures. Solutions can only come through dialogue, not rigid positions,” he said.

Uncertainty Over Resolution

When asked whether the Mahayuti government could take a decision that Jarange would accept, Fadnavis quipped: “If I could read Jarange’s mind, this agitation would already have ended.”