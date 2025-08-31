 NCP Leader Supriya Sule Demands Special Maharashtra Legislature Session To Resolve Maratha Issue - VIDEO
Sule visited Azad Maidan, where quota leader Manoj Jarange has been observing a hunger strike since Friday. While returning, Maratha protesters blocked Sule's car and raised slogans against former Union minister Sharad Pawar.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Supriya Sule | File Photo

Mumbai: With Maratha quota protests intensifying, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Sunday demanded that the Maharashtra government convene a special session of the state legislature and an all-party meeting to resolve the vexed issue.

Sule visited Azad Maidan, where quota leader Manoj Jarange has been observing a hunger strike since Friday.

While returning, Maratha protesters blocked Sule's car and raised slogans against former Union minister Sharad Pawar.

"Nobody is opposing the reservation for the Maratha community. The cabinet should take a decision," the NCP (SP) working president told reporters.

She said Jarange was feeling drowsy due to fasting.

article-image

The Baramati MP stated that demonstrators demanded improved lighting and sanitation arrangements at Azad Maidan.

"The leaders who accused Sharad Pawar of not taking any decision for Marathas were in power for several years in the Congress-NCP government," she said, in a veiled swipe at Deputy CM and her cousin Ajit Pawar.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

