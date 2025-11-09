 Mumbai News: Man Drowns In Water Tank Of MHADA Building In Wadala
Mumbai News: Man Drowns In Water Tank Of MHADA Building In Wadala

MFB rushed to the spot and a dead body was recorded. It was handed over to the local police. The deceased was identified as Suresh Devendra, who was resident of the same society where he drowned, officials from BMC disaster management cell said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Man Drowns In Water Tank Of MHADA Building In Wadala | Representation Image

Mumbai: A 35-year old resident of a MHADA building in Bhakti Park, Wadala, died of drowning in the building's water tank on Sunday. At 1.50 pm, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) recieved a call reporting of a man falling in the underground water tank of MHADA building no 11, MMRDA Colony, Bhakti Park, Wadala East.

"MFB rushed to the spot and a dead body was recorded. It was handed over to the local police. The deceased was identified as Suresh Devendra, who was resident of the same society where he drowned," officials from BMC disaster management cell said.

The authorities are investigating whether the deceased fell in to the water tank by mistake and the exact cause of death.

In another disaster incident on Sunday wee hours, a fire broke out in the Honda car showroom in Chandivali. The fire was reported at 12.38 am extinguished by 6.12 am. It was declared as a minor fire incident and no injuries were reported.

