Mumbai: MSRTC Senior Clerk Arrested For Embezzling ₹21.80 Lakh Meant For Tax Payments | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Nagpada Police have arrested a senior clerk from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) central office for allegedly embezzling ₹21.80 lakh meant for income tax payments. Police said the investigation has been completed and a chargesheet filed in court. The accused has been remanded to police custody.

Audit Uncovers Embezzlement Trail

According to the complaint filed by Amol Shelar (45), Assistant Accounts Officer at the MSRTC Central Office, Nair Road, Mumbai, the accused, Prathamesh Kailas Pawar, was responsible for preparing contractors’ bills and managing tax payments. Funds collected from various MSRTC branches were to be deposited into the corporation’s State Bank of India account before making online tax payments.

However, between 2018 and June 2024, Pawar allegedly misused the office’s user ID, password, and OTP credentials to transfer the collected funds into his personal SBI account instead of the corporation’s account.

Stock Market Losses Drove Fraud

An audit of bank statements revealed multiple unauthorized transactions amounting to ₹21,80,509 diverted to Pawar’s account. Statements from his colleagues suggested he had incurred debts after suffering heavy losses in stock market investments, which may have driven him to commit the fraud.

Accused Arrested After Fleeing To Odisha

After absconding to Odisha, Pawar was tracked down and arrested from the Sion area in Mumbai following an extensive search operation. Police have booked him under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 417 (cheating), 418, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 66(5) of the Information Technology Act. Efforts are underway to recover the embezzled funds.