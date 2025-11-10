Mumbai Crime News: Driver Arrested For Drugging, Raping & Blackmailing Domestic Worker Using Obscene Photos In Walkeshwar

Driver Arrested For Drugging, Raping & Blackmailing Domestic Worker Using Obscene Photos In Walkeshwar |

Mumbai: In a shocking case registered at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, police have arrested a 37-year-old driver, identified as Inder Mohan Gajendra Bharti alias Kamat, for allegedly sexually assaulting, drugging, and blackmailing a 35-year-old domestic worker. The accused, originally from Madhubani district in Bihar, was apprehended from near Khandoba Mandir, Walkeshwar.

Accused Befriended Victim Through Shared Roots

According to the complaint, the 35-year-old victim, a domestic worker residing in South Mumbai, came into contact with the accused while working at a household in Opera House in 2024. Inder Mohan, who was employed there as a driver, befriended her as both hailed from the same district in Bihar.

Victim Drugged And Sexually Assaulted In Fort Hotel

In July 2024, the accused allegedly took her to a hotel in the Fort area under the pretext of performing a ritual. He reportedly offered her a drink laced with sedatives, after which she lost consciousness. When she awoke, she found herself naked and later realized she had been raped. The accused had also taken her nude photographs on his mobile phone.

When the woman confronted him, Inder Mohan allegedly refused to delete the images and forcibly transferred ₹85,000 from her PhonePe account to his associate’s account.

Repeated Assaults And Blackmail

The victim later returned to her village, but the accused allegedly continued to harass and threaten her through phone calls. On August 19, 2025, he reportedly blackmailed her again using the obscene photos and forced her to meet him at the same hotel in Fort, where he raped her once more.

In September 2025, he allegedly assaulted her multiple times at different locations, taking additional obscene photographs each time and using them to blackmail and coerce her into further sexual acts.

Police Nab Accused, Recover Mobile Phone For Forensic Analysis

After receiving credible information, a team led by PSI Anil Rathod and Inspector Vasanti Jadhav nabbed the accused from Walkeshwar. During the search, police recovered his mobile phone, which has been sent for forensic examination as it may contain incriminating photos and videos.

Charges Under BNS For Rape, Intimidation, And Image Misuse

The accused has been charged under Sections 64, 64(2)(d), and 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), corresponding to offences of rape, criminal intimidation, and misuse of personal images.

Police are conducting a medical examination of the accused and attempting to retrieve deleted obscene material from his device. The accused’s wife, residing in Bihar, has been informed of his arrest. Authorities are also investigating whether he targeted other victims using the same modus operandi.