 Mumbai Crime News: Two Arrested For Robbery At Actress Amrita Singh’s Malad Army Camp Residence; Revolver, Cash Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime News: Two Arrested For Robbery At Actress Amrita Singh’s Malad Army Camp Residence; Revolver, Cash Recovered

Mumbai Crime News: Two Arrested For Robbery At Actress Amrita Singh’s Malad Army Camp Residence; Revolver, Cash Recovered

According to the police, the actress’s husband, a Colonel in the Indian Army, had kept a licensed revolver and nine live cartridges at their residence.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
The arrested accused in police custody |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 12 has arrested two persons in connection with a high-profile robbery at the Malad East Army Camp residence of actress Amrita Singh on November 1.

Licensed Revolver, Cash and Silver Looted

According to the police, the actress’s husband, a Colonel in the Indian Army, had kept a licensed revolver and nine live cartridges at their residence. The accused allegedly broke into the house in broad daylight and decamped with the firearm, ammunition, silver ornaments, and ₹6 lakh in cash.

Accused Fled to Goa After the Robbery

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: Harshwardhan Sapkal Rules Out MNS Alliance, Slams Mahayuti Over Pune Land Scam
Maharashtra Politics: Harshwardhan Sapkal Rules Out MNS Alliance, Slams Mahayuti Over Pune Land Scam
Mumbai Fraud News: Mulund 'Clerk' Booked For Cheating Kurla Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh For Providing Fake SRA Receipts
Mumbai Fraud News: Mulund 'Clerk' Booked For Cheating Kurla Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh For Providing Fake SRA Receipts
'Our Children Can’t Breathe': Parents, Activists Hold Protest At India Gate Over Worsening Air Quality In Delhi - VIDEO
'Our Children Can’t Breathe': Parents, Activists Hold Protest At India Gate Over Worsening Air Quality In Delhi - VIDEO
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Denies Wrongdoing In Koregaon Park Land Row, Calls Allegations 'Politically Motivated'
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Denies Wrongdoing In Koregaon Park Land Row, Calls Allegations 'Politically Motivated'

After committing the crime, the accused fled to Goa, where they allegedly squandered the stolen money. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Crime Branch tracked their movements and arrested both suspects, along with a juvenile involved in the case.

Crime Branch Cracks Case Using Technical Analysis

An FIR was registered at Dindoshi Police Station under sections 305(A) and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A parallel investigation conducted by the Mumbai Crime Branch using technical analysis of the crime scene and tip-offs from informants helped identify and locate the suspects.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Transgender Molests Women In Mumbai Local Train , Arrested At Nerul Station
article-image

Firearm and Jewellery Recovered

During the operation, police recovered the revolver, nine live rounds, and 480 grams of silver jewellery from the accused. The arrested individuals were handed over to Dindoshi Police for further legal proceedings, while the juvenile offender was released into the custody of his parents.

Further Probe Underway

Police said that further investigation is ongoing to determine whether the accused were involved in similar thefts elsewhere.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Politics: Harshwardhan Sapkal Rules Out MNS Alliance, Slams Mahayuti Over Pune Land Scam

Maharashtra Politics: Harshwardhan Sapkal Rules Out MNS Alliance, Slams Mahayuti Over Pune Land Scam

Mumbai Fraud News: Mulund 'Clerk' Booked For Cheating Kurla Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh For Providing Fake...

Mumbai Fraud News: Mulund 'Clerk' Booked For Cheating Kurla Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh For Providing Fake...

Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Denies Wrongdoing In Koregaon Park Land Row, Calls Allegations...

Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Denies Wrongdoing In Koregaon Park Land Row, Calls Allegations...

Navi Mumbai: Hema Malini Gifts 800-kg Mechanical Elephant 'Gajendra' To ISKCON Kharghar In...

Navi Mumbai: Hema Malini Gifts 800-kg Mechanical Elephant 'Gajendra' To ISKCON Kharghar In...

From Investment Traps To 'Digital Arrests': Mumbai Cyber Police Warn Citizens Against Rising Online...

From Investment Traps To 'Digital Arrests': Mumbai Cyber Police Warn Citizens Against Rising Online...