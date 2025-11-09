Mumbai Crime News: Two Arrested For Robbery At Actress Amrita Singh’s Malad Army Camp Residence; Revolver, Cash Recovered

The arrested accused in police custody |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 12 has arrested two persons in connection with a high-profile robbery at the Malad East Army Camp residence of actress Amrita Singh on November 1.

Licensed Revolver, Cash and Silver Looted

According to the police, the actress’s husband, a Colonel in the Indian Army, had kept a licensed revolver and nine live cartridges at their residence. The accused allegedly broke into the house in broad daylight and decamped with the firearm, ammunition, silver ornaments, and ₹6 lakh in cash.

Accused Fled to Goa After the Robbery

After committing the crime, the accused fled to Goa, where they allegedly squandered the stolen money. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Crime Branch tracked their movements and arrested both suspects, along with a juvenile involved in the case.

Crime Branch Cracks Case Using Technical Analysis

An FIR was registered at Dindoshi Police Station under sections 305(A) and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A parallel investigation conducted by the Mumbai Crime Branch using technical analysis of the crime scene and tip-offs from informants helped identify and locate the suspects.

Firearm and Jewellery Recovered

During the operation, police recovered the revolver, nine live rounds, and 480 grams of silver jewellery from the accused. The arrested individuals were handed over to Dindoshi Police for further legal proceedings, while the juvenile offender was released into the custody of his parents.

Further Probe Underway

Police said that further investigation is ongoing to determine whether the accused were involved in similar thefts elsewhere.