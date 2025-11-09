'Shameful!': Aaditya Thackeray Slams MMRDA For 'Drone Surveillance' At His Matoshree Home In Mumbai

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on November 9 condemned and slammed the MMRDA over a drone that hovered close to his Matoshree residence, describing it as a “shameful incident.”

Taking to his official social media handle on X (Formerly Twitter), Thackeray added that the incident did not shock us, "with the kind of surveillance state that we live in."

The drone surveillance of our house today is a shameful incident, yet doesn’t shock us, with the kind of surveillance state that we live in.



The drone hovered at our window level till we started video recording it, and then the drone went erratically up and away, when the drone… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 9, 2025

He also raised suspicion and said that the drone flew at the window level of his home and moved away abruptly once the drone operator realised that the footage is being recorded by us.

He also slammed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) which reportedly claimed that the drone activity was part of a survey being conducted in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area. He questioned, "How many people’s homes they have looked into?"

Earlier, in the day, too, he took to social media to raise concerns about privacy and security, questioning the intentions behind the activity. He also accused the MMRDA of focusing on irrelevant activities instead of addressing larger issues. “The MMRDA should rather get on the ground and focus on the sham of its work, like the MTHL (Atal Setu), which is an example of its corruption,” Thackeray wrote. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday morning.

🚨 A drone was caught peeping into our residence this morning and when the media learnt about it, the @MMRDAOfficial is saying it was a survey being done for BKC with permission of the Mumbai Police.



Okay.



⚠️ What survey allows you to peep inside homes and fly out quickly when… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 9, 2025

Drone Footage Surfaces On Social Media

The footage of the drone near Matoshree was also shared by UBT leader Ambadas Danve on X, who called it a serious matter from security perspective. He added, "Mumbai is included in the red zone under the drone policy. Yet, at present, such drones are openly being spotted outside the 'Matoshri' residence. The appearance of such drones in the vicinity of 'Matoshri', which is a high-security zone. Is someone surveilling Matoshri?"

ड्रोन धोरणात मुंबई रेड झोनमध्ये समाविष्ट आहे. मग सध्या 'मातोश्री' निवस्थानाबाहेर मात्र असे ड्रोन सर्रास दिसायला लागले आहेत. हाय सेक्युरिटी झोन असलेल्या 'मातोश्री'च्या परिसरात असे ड्रोन दिसणे ही सुरक्षेच्या दृष्टीने गंभीर बाब आहे. मातोश्रीवर कोणी टेहळणी तर करत नाहीये?… pic.twitter.com/l3YV9OOSyT — Ambadas Danve (@iambadasdanve) November 9, 2025

Anil Parab calls for investigation

Party leader Anil Parab also called for a necessary investigation to understand if they was any conspiracy behind this incident as filming with a drone without prior notice in a sensitive area with Z+ security is an extremely serious matter.