Mumbai Infrastructure Update: MRVC Installs 9 Girders, Completes Key Works In 90-Minute Block Between Kalyan And Badlapur

Left: Launching of 5 girders Ambernath (KYN end) FOB, Right: Dismantling of Badlapur FOB | FPJ Photo

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) successfully completed several crucial infrastructure tasks in the Kalyan–Badlapur section within a single 90-minute block between 2:15 am and 3:45 am on Saturday.

“The work included the erection of four girders for the MIDC Road Over Bridge (ROB), which were in place by 3:21 am. Simultaneously, MRVC launched five girders for a Foot Overbridge (FOB) at Ambernath on the Kalyan side. Additionally, major dismantling work of the old foot overbridges at both Badlapur and Kalyan stations was successfully completed,” said an MRVC official.

All these works are part of the Kalyan–Badlapur quadrupling project, which aims to expand railway capacity and improve suburban connectivity.

₹1,553-Crore Project To Boost Suburban Rail Efficiency

According to MRVC, the Kalyan–Badlapur quadrupling project, with an estimated cost of ₹1,553.87 crore, is designed to transform rail operations in the region by enhancing connectivity and efficiency.

Ambernath FoB Dismantling | FPJ Photo

All four girders of the MIDC Road Over Bridge (ROB) were successfully erected by 03:21 am | FPJ Photo

Currently, the Kalyan–Badlapur section operates with only two lines. The addition of a third and fourth line will significantly improve train operations, reduce congestion, and allow smoother scheduling.

The project is scheduled for completion by December 2026, marking a major milestone in Mumbai’s suburban rail modernization efforts.

Coordinated Effort Between MRVC And Central Railway

“These activities were carried out with meticulous planning and close coordination between MRVC and Central Railway, ensuring safe execution within the allotted block period,” said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer of MRVC.

He added that the completion of these works marks another step forward in MRVC’s ongoing efforts to enhance passenger safety, improve station infrastructure, and expedite MUTP (Mumbai Urban Transport Project)-related works in the suburban network.

Focus On Minimising Commuter Disruption

Officials highlighted that the overnight operations demonstrate MRVC’s commitment to minimizing disruption to commuters while accelerating upgrades along one of Mumbai’s busiest suburban corridors.