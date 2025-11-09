Mumbai Fraud News: Mulund Firm Owner, Agents Booked For Cheating 9 Job Seekers Of ₹28 Lakh With Fake Offers For Albania, Luxembourg |

The Mulund police have registered a case against the owner and agents of Evanka Group of Companies for allegedly cheating nine individuals of ₹28.15 lakh under the pretext of offering lucrative jobs in Albania and Luxembourg.

According to the FIR, the accused include company owner Rupnarayan Gupta, agent Ibrahim Sheikh, HR executive Stella Benjamin, assistant Jyoti Gohil, and Abrar Yusuf Sheikh of S.S. Manpower Consultancy, Mira Road (East), Thane.

Victim Paid ₹3.9 Lakh For Non-Existent Job

The complainant, Bansi Sunil Bansode (33), a resident of Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli (East), came across the company through a Google search while looking for overseas employment. On January 8, 2025, he applied online for a cruise job and transferred ₹75,000 to the company’s HR, Stella Benjamin.

Despite completing further payments, Bansode did not receive any job-related documents, visa, flight ticket, or employment agreement even after five months.

Fake Visas, Cancelled Tickets, And Shut Office

When Bansode visited the company’s office at Hari Om Plaza, RHB Road, Mulund (West), he met Benjamin and Gohil, who introduced him to Gupta. Gupta allegedly demanded ₹3.9 lakh to secure a job in Albania, which Bansode transferred via Google Pay to Benjamin and Ibrahim Ali by June 17.

On July 6, Ibrahim Ali sent a visa and flight ticket, which were later found to be cancelled. When confronted, the accused avoided clarification and later claimed Gupta had been arrested in Goa. Soon after, the office shut down, and calls went unanswered.

Multiple Victims, Same Modus Operandi

Following the incident, Bansode filed a complaint at Mulund Police Station. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had similarly cheated eight others Yatin Kotiyan, Anil Khadtale, Shrija Jadayar, Sunil Jagtap, Siddheya Gawad, Bharat Waghmare, Akash Mhatre, and Aastha Suryavanshi using the same method.

Case Registered Under BNS Act

Police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act for cheating and criminal conspiracy. The investigation is currently underway.