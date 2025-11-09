MMRDA Begins Work On Mumbai’s 70-km Integrated Tunnel Network: A 'Third Mode' Of Urban Mobility Under The City | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for an Integrated Tunnel Road Network, envisioned as a third mode of urban mobility to reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across Mumbai. The project will be implemented in three phases, aligned with traffic demand and the city’s future mobility requirements.

A Step Toward “Mumbai in Minutes”

According to MMRDA, the project aims to create a high-capacity underground mobility corridor connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) High-Speed Rail Station (bullet train), and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Loop connectivity will help decongest the Western Express Highway (WEH) and SV Road.

This initiative complements Mumbai’s surface and metro networks, forming a seamless multi-modal transport grid to improve efficiency, reduce pollution, and save valuable commuter time.

Phase-Wise Development Plan

The project will be rolled out systematically to ensure minimal disruption and maximum connectivity:

Phase I: Worli Sea Link – BKC – Airport Loop (Approx. 16 km)

This phase will connect the Mumbai Coastal Road, BKC, and CSMIA, integrating with the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, while easing traffic on WEH and SV Road.

Phase II: East–West Connectivity (Approx. 10 km)

This stretch will link the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Western Express Highway (WEH) to improve cross-city travel and reduce congestion.

Phase III: North–South Corridor (Approx. 44 km)

The final and most extensive phase will establish a continuous underground link across Mumbai, supporting both passenger and freight movement.

Sustainable, Multi-Layered Urban Mobility

The underground corridor offers a sustainable solution to Mumbai’s limited land availability and dense urban structure. It is expected to act as a subterranean expressway, easing surface congestion, cutting emissions, and enabling faster travel between South Mumbai, BKC, and the airport.

Together with the Coastal Road and Metro Rail Network, the project represents MMRDA’s tri-layered vision for “Mumbai in Minutes.”

Project Approval and Consultancy Process

The Chairman of MMRDA and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved the appointment of a consultant for the Techno-Economic Feasibility Study and DPR preparation for Phase I on September 30, 2025.

Tender floated: October 10, 2025

Pre-bid meeting: October 17, 2025

Bid opening: November 17, 2025

The consultant will evaluate geological, environmental, and socio-economic aspects, design tunnel alignments, and assist MMRDA in bid process management for the project’s execution.

Leaders Speak on the Project’s Vision

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated: “Mumbai’s transformation into a global economic powerhouse depends on efficient mobility. This tunnel network marks a major leap toward achieving seamless, multi-level connectivity integrating roads, metro, coastal corridors, and underground tunnels.”

Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde added:

“With this network, Mumbai gains a new dimension of mobility — a third mode beneath the surface. It reflects a shift from linear transport planning to multi-layered, future-ready infrastructure.”

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said:

“The tunnel network will redefine how Mumbai moves. It will ease surface congestion, improve east–west and north–south connectivity, and unlock new urban capacity for public spaces.”

