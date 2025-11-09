Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces For Cooler Days Ahead As Temperatures Drop, AQI Deteriorates | Pinterest

Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts are very likely to witness fall in temperatures in the coming days, giving feel of the winter season. "There are no signs of unseasonal rainfall currently. With the northwestenly and northwestenly winds prevailing, the temperature will drop. The weather will be dry and skies will be clear," said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai scientist Shubhangi Bhute.

Temperature Dip Expected, Says IMD

On Sunday, Nobember 9, Mumbai's Colaba observatory recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures of 32°C and 22.4°C, respectively, which were 2°C below normal. While the Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures of 31.8°C and 19.6°C, respectively, which were 2.5°C below normal.

Air Quality Begins To Decline

With the change in weather conditions, the air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai has started plummeting. On Sunday, November 9, the overall AQI of Mumbai was 109, which falls under 'Moderate' category. Notably, on the previous Sunday, Nobember 2, the AQI was 53- which was under 'Good' category.

Some of the areas with poorest AQI of Sunday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) were: Deonar (175), Bandra Kurla complex (160), Ghatkopar (153), Sewri (147), Navy Nagar, Colaba (143); Kherwadi, Bandra East (136); Malad West (129) and CSMIA (116).

Post-Monsoon Pollution And Construction Dust

Post withdrawal of monsoon, the AQI of Mumbai had taken a hit as all construction activities began and weather was dry. The firecrackers bursting during the Diwali festival had added to the air pollution levels. However, due to unseasonal rainfall for two weeks and a break to the construction activities, the AQI of Mumbai was in Satisfactory levels. However, with the change in weather conditions, the AQI has started deteriorating.

To combat construction related pollution, the BMC had issued notices and given one month ultimatum for all construction sites to install sensor-based air pollution monitors that provide real-time public access to air quality data. Failing to adhere the rules, the developer will face strict actions. Mumbai has around 12,000 active construction sites of which not more than 45% have adhered to air pollution control norms.