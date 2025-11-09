Maharashtra Politics: Harshwardhan Sapkal Rules Out MNS Alliance, Slams Mahayuti Over Pune Land Scam

Maharashtra, state Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal | X @ANI

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday said that no official announcement regarding the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has been made at the state level. He clarified that all powers have been given to the local leadership, and final decisions will be taken on November 12.

No Talks With MNS, Says Sapkal

Speaking about possible ties with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Sapkal said, “No such proposal has been received, and there is no possibility of it even being discussed in the November 12 meeting. If such a proposal ever comes, it will be considered at the national level.”

INDIA Bloc’s Collective Decision-Making

Sapkal further asserted that the INDIA alliance is not dependent solely on the NCP or Shiv Sena. “The INDIA bloc includes several parties from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Any decision on alliances will be taken collectively by all member parties,” he said.

Allegations of Statewide Land Scam Rackets

Turning his attack towards the state government, Sapkal alleged that land scam rackets are active across Maharashtra not only in Mumbai and Pune but also at the taluka level.

“Brokers are running this government. Ajit Pawar must immediately resign over the Pune land scam. This shameless government ignores the Zotting Committee’s findings and keeps giving clean chits. Deputy CM Fadnavis has several major cases against him and is well aware of Pawar’s land dealings,” Sapkal claimed.

‘Efforts Being Made to Save Parth Pawar’

He further alleged that attempts are being made to “save Parth Pawar,” and that individuals accused in financial crimes are being allowed to flee the country “on the Vijay Mallya pattern.”

Sapkal demanded that the matter be investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and taken up by the Supreme Court.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Also Targeted

Targeting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sapkal said, “After 100 years, Bhagwat must decide what the real purpose of the RSS is. He appears confused, and his influence on BJP and Maharashtra politics has vanished. Prime Minister Modi no longer listens to him.”

He added that even when Bhagwat advised Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis not to ally with Ajit Pawar, “Fadnavis ignored him.” Sapkal remarked that the RSS and Bhagwat have now been reduced to “less than a rubber stamp.”

Sapkal was speaking at an event in Buldhana, where he strongly criticised the state government and the BJP-led leadership.