Mumbai News: Powai Couple, Associate Booked For Cheating Businessman Of ₹37 Lakh In MHADA Flat Fraud

Powai Couple, Associate Booked For Cheating Businessman Of ₹37 Lakh In MHADA Flat Fraud

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police have registered a case against a couple from Powai and their associate for allegedly cheating a 62-year-old businessman of Rs37 lakh on the pretext of helping him to secure a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) flat. The complainant and victim is Ramesh Nagphase, and the accused are Karunakar Pujari, his wife Sunita Pujari, and their associate, Sunny Kamble.

According to the FIR filed on November 7, Nagphase runs an electronic goods shop in Sakinaka. The accused Pujari couple resides in Lake View Cooperative Housing Society in Powai. Earlier, Nagphase and the Pujaris had lived in the same area in Sakinaka and knew each other. The couple developed a friendly relationship with Nagphase and gradually gained his trust.

When they learned that Nagphase was looking to buy a house in the Powai or Sakinaka area, the Pujari couple promised to help him get a flat at a cheaper price. Between October and November 2021, Nagphase paid around Rs37 lakh to the couple via an agent, Sunny Kamble, who claimed to be acquainted with MHADA officials. The trio also issued fake MHADA receipts. When the complainant demanded his money back, Pujari and his family members allegedly threatened him with death. Nagphase then approached the police.

