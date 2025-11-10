Mumbai Sees Spike In Abandoned Newborn Cases As Police, CWCs Step In To Rescue Infants And Ensure Safe Adoption | Freepik Image

In recent months, Mumbai has witnessed a disturbing rise in cases of newborns being found abandoned in various parts of the city — from railway station areas to secluded lanes and public toilets. These incidents raise serious social and moral questions about the safety net for vulnerable infants and the desperation that drives some parents to such extreme actions.

Between late September and October, four such incidents were reported across the city.

On October 27, a newborn baby girl was found in a nullah at Ashokvan, Borivali East, and was immediately rescued and taken to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali West. The investigation revealed that the child’s parents the mother, a domestic help, and the father, a daily wage labourer had abandoned the baby due to financial distress. The couple already had three daughters and had given birth to a fourth girl.

On October 20, a newborn girl with ant bites was discovered behind Anthony Tower in Malad West. She was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, and police registered a case against an unidentified person.

A day later, on October 21, another newborn was found between two parked vans near Bangur Nagar in Goregaon West during a midnight police patrol. The baby was rescued and admitted to the hospital.

Earlier, on September 29, an infant was found abandoned in a public toilet at Tulshitpada, Bhandup. The baby was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar East, and a case was registered.

Lack of Awareness and Fear Push Parents to Unsafe Choices

Under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, parents who cannot care for their newborns can legally surrender them to any authorised adoption agency or Child Welfare Committee (CWC) office.

However, activists say that a lack of awareness, social stigma, and fear of judgment often lead parents to abandon their babies unsafely instead of seeking legal help.

According to activists, around 10 to 15 cases of newborn abandonment occur in Mumbai every year though the real number could be higher since many go unreported, especially those outside city limits.

Police Protocols and CWC Intervention

A police officer explained that whenever an infant or small child is found, they are handed over to the CWC. If a baby is found at night, the police first admit the child to a government hospital or orphanage, then complete the handover the next morning.

Police also register a case against unidentified persons for abandonment. If someone claims to be the parent, they must approach the Child Welfare Committee instead of directly reclaiming the child through the police. Only after a court procedure and verification can custody be restored.

If no one comes forward, the CWC follows a formal process, after which the child is placed in the care of an NGO and, later, becomes eligible for adoption.

Adoption and Protection Through CWCs

The State Child Welfare Committee oversees all cases involving abandoned infants. Each district in Maharashtra has its own CWC to ensure timely intervention and proper care.

When an infant is found, whether at a railway station, deserted area, or orphanage, the police or the person discovering the baby must immediately present the infant before the CWC, which then ensures the baby’s safe transfer to a recognised childcare institution.

After necessary documentation, the adoption process begins through registered agencies, with biological parents given the first right of custody if they come forward with proof.

Voices for Compassion and Awareness

Susieben Shah, former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), emphasised, “Every child needs protection and parental love. Society and the government share the responsibility of protecting such children.”

Meanwhile, the BMC’s Ayushman Arogya Mandir Maternity Hospital in Prabhadevi has maintained a baby cradle system since the 1990s. Whenever someone places a baby in the cradle, a bell rings to alert staff, who immediately take the child into safe custody an initiative meant to prevent unsafe abandonment.

