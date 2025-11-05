'Our Elections Aren’t Free & Fair Anymore': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Backs Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ Claim

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray | X/@AUThackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has come out in strong support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s explosive “vote chori” allegations, saying the Election Commission of India has allowed fraudulent practices that have weakened the foundation of Indian democracy.

In a post on X, Thackeray said Rahul Gandhi had once again exposed the “fraud” within the Election Commission that helps the Bharatiya Janata Party capture states through vote theft. He wrote that the presentation made by Gandhi on “Vote Chori” was worth watching for every Indian, regardless of political beliefs, because it was about the value of each citizen’s vote.

“The world is watching how our elections are no longer free and fair. This is not about politics or ideology. It is about the value of your vote, which turns to zero because the Election Commission allows one political party to keep fake voters on the list,” Thackeray said.

He further alleged that the Election Commission had turned India’s democracy into a “fraudulent exercise” that denied citizens a fair electoral process. “Whoever wins or loses an election, every Indian has the right to an equal value of vote,” he said. Thackeray also reminded that his party had recently exposed alleged voter fraud in Worli and other Maharashtra constituencies, but the Election Commission had refused to act.

Echoing his sentiments, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said there was a “systematic way” of removing eligible voters and adding ineligible ones. She urged the Election Commission to break its silence and act independently, instead of “reading out a script prepared by the BJP.”

Their comments come after Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission of orchestrating what he called “vote chori,” or vote theft, in Haryana.

Gandhi alleged that 25 lakh fake votes were cast in the election, claiming that one in every eight voters was fake. He also said his team had found evidence of 5.21 lakh duplicate voter entries, some featuring the same photograph under different names.

