'Imposition Of Khan Will Not Be Tolerated': Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam After Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayor Polls

Left: Ameet Satam Right: Zohran Mamdani | X

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party Mumbai unit chief Ameet Satam, without naming Zorhan Mamdani, reacted to his victory in the New York mayoral polls and criticised the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

“Just as the color of some international cities is changing, after seeing the surnames of some mayors and witnessing the Maha Vikas Aghadi's vote jihad, it seems necessary to stay cautious in the context of Mumbai,” he said on X.

“If someone tries to impose a ‘Khan’ on Mumbai, it will not be tolerated! Wake up, Mumbaikars!” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is not the first time the BJP leader has made such a statement. Earlier, in September, at the BJP's Vijay Sankalp Melava, which was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, he said, “The battle is to keep Mumbai safe. International countries are being infiltrated, and their colours are changing. Look at the surnames of mayors of some cities. Do we want that pattern in Mumbai?”

Satam's reference to “surnames” was likely aimed at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whose origin is Pakistani.

Zohran Mamdani was elected Mayor of New York on Tuesday. The 34-year-old, far-left state lawmaker will be the first Muslim and first South Asian mayor. Mamdani had vowed to transform city government, restore power to the working class, and push back against a hostile Trump administration.