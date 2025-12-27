Salman Khan Turns 60: Mumbai Celebrates Bollywood Superstar’s Birthday As Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lights Up In Tribute | Watch Video |

Mumbai: Mumbai came together to honour one of its most cherished icons as the Bandra-Worli Sea Link lit up with a special birthday tribute for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. One of the city’s most recognisable landmarks transformed into a glowing celebration, reflecting the immense admiration and affection the actor commands across generations.

#WATCH | Mumbai | The Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated on the occasion of 60th birthday of Actor Salman Khan. pic.twitter.com/esQw6MIhZj — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2025

As the clock ticked closer to Salman Khan’s milestone 60th birthday, commuters and onlookers were greeted by a striking, larger-than-life illuminated message reading “Happy 60th Birthday, Salman Khan.” Set against the night sky, the tribute turned the iconic sea link into a celebratory canvas, seamlessly blending Mumbai’s vibrant spirit with the stardom of one of Indian cinema’s most enduring figures.

The spectacle quickly drew public attention. Several fans paused along the route to capture videos and photographs of the illuminated bridge, which were soon widely shared on social media. The visuals sparked a wave of admiration online, with fans calling it a fitting tribute to the actor fondly known as ‘Bhai’.

The birthday message at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was more than just a visual display. It served as a reminder of Salman Khan’s lasting influence on Indian cinema and popular culture. Over the decades, the actor has delivered numerous record-breaking films and iconic performances, while maintaining a deep emotional connect with audiences from all walks of life.

Salman's Connect With The Masses

Salman Khan’s bond with the masses extends far beyond the silver screen. His journey, marked by superstardom, philanthropy and an unwavering fan following, has elevated him into a cultural phenomenon. Honouring him on a public landmark of such prominence displayed the unique place he continues to hold in the hearts of Mumbaikars.

#WATCH | Panvel, Maharashtra | Actor Salman Khan cuts a cake as he celebrates his 60th birthday today. pic.twitter.com/8k3MqjpPWF — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2025

Salman Celebrates 60th Birthday In Panvel

Meanwhile, Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday with his family and close ones at his Panvel farmhouse. Visuals of the late night birthday celebrations have surfaced on the internet, showing the megastar cutting multiple birthday cakes alongside his loved ones.

As the city celebrated alongside him, the glowing tribute stood as a testament to Mumbai’s enduring love for Salman Khan, a superstar who remains truly larger than life, both on and off the screen.

