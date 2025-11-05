From Musician To Mayor: Zohran Mamdani's Journey From A 'B-List Rapper' To New York City's Reformer | FPJ

New York City: In a city long defined by reinvention, Zohran Kwame Mamdani embodies the kind of transformation that feels uniquely New York. The 34-year-old state legislator and a former rapper, has made history as New York City’s first Muslim and first Indian-American mayor.

The son of Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani and Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, Zohran's ascent marked an evolution in the city’s political landscape.

Here's a look at his journey from a community organiser and a musician to the City Hall:

Zohran Mamdani with his wife & parents pic.twitter.com/w2UQuN3RFE — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) November 5, 2025

Zohran's Roots and Ideology

Zohran's politics is deeply shaped by his cross-continental upbringing. Born in Kampala and raised between South Africa and New York, he grew up conscious of privilege but attuned to inequality.

Educated at the Bronx High School of Science and Bowdoin College, where he studied Africana Studies, Zohran's worldview was moulded by ideas of justice, identity and belonging - values that later became the spine of his democratic socialist politics.

From Rapper to Reformer

Zohran in a still from the music video for 'Nani' | YouTube Screengrab

Before entering politics, Mamdani pursued music under the stage names Young Cardamom and later Mr Cardamom. A fan of hip-hop, he collaborated with Ugandan rapper HAB on 'Kanda (Chap Chap)', a song about chapati that became a local hit. Their 2016 EP 'Sidda Mukyaalo' (No going back to the village) explored postcolonial identity and multicultural belonging.

Before Zohran Mamdani got picked up by the DSA, he was a nepo rap artist funded by his Hollywood mother. He hasn’t had a job since then.

Was this video his vision for NYC? pic.twitter.com/gcGbIYUFTl — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) October 22, 2025

In 2019, Mamdani released 'Nani', a playful tribute to his grandmother, social worker Praveen Nair. The video, which featured actor and cookbook author Madhur Jaffrey, gained attention online and resurfaced as Mamdani’s political career took off.

When critics at a rally mocked him as a “C-class rapper,” Mamdani responded with humour, describing himself on X as “a B-list rapper.”

Speaking to The New York Times in 2019, Zohran explained that his musical phase was deeply tied to his cultural identity. “Better drop the act that I’m young,” he joked, acknowledging how music allowed him to explore themes of heritage and belonging.

Community Work and His Entry Into Politics

After university, Zohran joined Change Corps, a training programme for community organisers, and later worked as a foreclosure prevention counsellor with the housing advocacy group Chhaya. His work helping immigrant homeowners in Queens navigate eviction and debt introduced him to the city’s housing challenges, which were issues that would become central to his political agenda.

Zohran Mamdani | X

He began volunteering in local campaigns, including those of Ali Najmi and Khader El-Yateem, before serving as campaign manager for Ross Barkan’s 2018 state senate run. The same year, he became a US citizen and joined the Democratic Socialists of America.

State Assembly Career

In 2020, Zohran contested the Democratic primary for New York’s 36th State Assembly District, defeating five-term incumbent Aravella Simotas. He was reelected unopposed in 2022 and 2024. During his tenure, he supported fare-free bus services, advocated for housing reform, and participated in a hunger strike alongside taxi drivers demanding debt relief.

Zohran's Assembly work was defined by progressive, affordability-driven policies and his commitment to grassroots activism. He often described public service as an extension of community organising rather than a career in politics.

The 2025 Mayoral Race

In October 2024, Zohran announced his bid for New York City mayor under the slogan 'Roti and Roses', a nod to both his South Asian heritage and the socialist chant 'Bread and Roses.' His platform centred on rent freezes, universal childcare, free city buses, city-owned grocery stores, and a $30 minimum wage by 2030.

'Dhoom Machale' plays as Zohran Mamdani ends his victory speech after the New York City mayoral election. pic.twitter.com/qfFUywUAQS — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 5, 2025

His campaign faced strong competition from former governor Andrew Cuomo, who initially led in the polls. However, Zohran's grassroots approach and broad donor base helped him surge ahead. When the results of the June 2025 Democratic primary were declared, he had secured a decisive win in what analysts described as a major upset.

Despite criticism from some Jewish leaders over his pro-Palestine stance, Zohran garnered strong support among younger voters and minority communities. He went on to win the general election against Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa on 4 November 2025, becoming the city’s youngest mayor in over a century.

A New Chapter for New York

At 34, Zohran's challenge will be to turn his affordability-focused promises into tangible results. But for now, the former rapper-turned-politician stands as a symbol of New York’s evolving, multicultural democracy.