Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting: 'Willing To Do Whatever It Takes To End War With Russia,' Says Ukraine President

Ahead of meeting U.S. President Trump, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy stated readiness to end the war with Russia. Seeking global support, he emphasised the need for air defenses and funds, noting Russia's continued aggression. He warned of risks to all nations if Russia isn't stopped.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 10:55 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | X @ZelenskyyUa

Ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that his country “is willing to do whatever it takes” to end its war with Russia.

“Ukraine did not start this war. Russia started it. Ukraine supported President Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to many different compromises, and this is documented in our draft agreements, in our 20-point plan. Ukraine is willing to do whatever it takes to stop this war,” he said on X.

Seeking support from the world, Europe, and the U.S. to end the war, he said, “For us, priority number one – or the only priority – is ending the war. For us, the priority is peace. We need to be strong at the negotiating table. To be strong, we need the support of the world: Europe and the United States. And this includes air defenses – which are currently insufficient, weaponry – which is currently insufficient, and money – thankfully, there is now a European decision, but, frankly, there is a constant shortage of funds, in particular for the production of weapons and, most importantly, drones.”

Reiterating his stance for peace, he said, “In this war of Russia against Ukraine, we want peace, and Russia demonstrates a desire to continue the war. If the whole world – Europe and America – is on our side, together we will stop Putin. Because together we will all want the same thing: an end to the war, peace – a normal peace, a sustainable peace, safe for the whole world. If anyone – whether the U.S. or Europe – is on Russia’s side, this means the war will continue.”

He further said that the risk is for all countries in the world and that Russia will not stop at Ukraine.

“There are no other options here. And this is a risk for all countries in the world. Because Russia will not stop, regardless of any agreements, any eloquent messages from them. They will not stop at Ukraine,” he added.

