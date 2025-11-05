Maharashtra Plans Statewide Mental Health Project To Tackle Rising Stress Levels |

Mumbai: With stress-related issues rapidly increasing across age groups, the Maharashtra Public Health Department is planning to launch a dedicated mental health project aimed at addressing the growing crisis. The initiative seeks to improve emotional well-being and strengthen early intervention mechanisms across the state.

High-Level Meeting Held at Mantralaya

A high-level meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday discussed the proposal with representatives from Power of Words Academy, an organisation working in mental health awareness.

Officials acknowledged that changing lifestyles, urban pressures, and social expectations have led to a worrying rise in mental stress among citizens.

Focus on Emotional Expression and Early Support

Experts pointed out that many individuals suppress their emotions, leading to accumulated stress that can eventually progress into mental illness.

The proposed project will therefore focus on helping citizens identify, express, and manage emotional distress effectively through awareness and training programmes.

ASHA Workers to Be Trained as First Responders

One of the key ideas discussed was to train ASHA workers who play a crucial role in the public health system as first points of contact for mental health awareness and support at the community level.

Officials believe that empowering ASHA workers with basic counselling skills and awareness tools could ensure early identification and timely intervention in mental health cases.

Experts and Representatives Attend Consultation

The meeting was attended by Power of Words Academy representatives Stefy Bau and Deborah Pandit-Sawaf, along with Guru Sawale, Vineet Jain (Anbennac Ventures), Dr. Mayur Dube, Manpreet, and Dr. Sunita Golhait, Joint Director of Health Services, among other dignitaries.

The participants discussed ways to integrate community-based mental health education with existing public health programmes.