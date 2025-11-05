Akon Live In Mumbai 2025: Ticket Prices, Timings, Venue & How To Book Online |

Global R&B and hip-hop icon Akon is returning to Mumbai for a power-packed live concert as part of his India Tour 2025. The multi-platinum singer, known for global hits like Smack That, Lonely, Beautiful, and Right Now (Na Na Na), will perform on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the NESCO Centre, Goregaon (Hall 6).

The concert is part of Akon’s three-city India tour, with performances lined up in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Fans can expect a high-energy evening featuring Akon’s classic hits, stage effects, and a strong dose of nostalgia.

Akon Mumbai Concert Date, Time and Venue

The Mumbai concert promises an unforgettable night for fans across the city. Here are the complete details:

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Venue: NESCO Centre, Hall 6, Goregaon, Mumbai

With NESCO’s world-class facilities, acoustics, and seating arrangements, the venue is expected to host thousands of fans, including top Bollywood celebrities and music industry names.

Akon Mumbai Ticket Price and Categories

Tickets for Akon’s Mumbai concert start at ₹5,499 and go up to ₹19,999, depending on seating preference and access level.

General Entry: ₹5,499 – ₹8,999 (Standing Zone)

Premium Section: ₹10,000 – ₹14,999 (Closer view, priority access)

VIP Zone: ₹15,000 – ₹19,999 (Exclusive seating, lounge access, and special perks)

Fans can expect limited VIP passes and premium seating to sell out quickly due to high demand.

How to Book Akon Mumbai Tickets on District App

Booking tickets for Akon Live in Mumbai is simple and fully digital. Here’s how:

Visit the Official Website: Go to district.in or download the District App from Google Play or the App Store.

Search for the Event: Select “Akon India Tour – Mumbai” from the list of upcoming events.

Choose Your Ticket Type: Pick between General, Premium, or VIP categories based on your preference and budget.

Make Payment: Use UPI, debit/credit card, or EMI options. HSBC cardholders may receive exclusive discounts.

Get Your e-Ticket: After payment, your QR-coded ticket will be sent to your email and app wallet. Scan this code at NESCO for entry.

Avoid buying tickets from unofficial resellers or social media pages to prevent scams. Only tickets booked through the District app or website are valid.

What to Expect from the Akon Mumbai Concert

Akon’s Mumbai concert will feature live performances, dazzling lights, and collaborations with Indian DJs and performers. Known for his electrifying energy and crowd interaction, Akon is expected to perform a mix of his greatest hits and new tracks.

With Mumbai’s love for music and celebrity culture, this concert promises to be one of the biggest entertainment nights of 2025.