Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs Worth ₹12 Crore In 3 Separate Cases |

Mumbai: In three separate cases, the Mumbai Airport Customs officers have seized drugs worth Rs 12 crore sourced from Bangkok, officials informed on Wednesday. The Customs officers are probing who had supplied the drugs to the passengers and who were supposed to receive the said consignments in Mumbai.

According to the Customs sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai intercepted one passenger arriving from Colombo to Mumbai. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 2.56 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 2.56 crores.

In the second case, on the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at CSMIA intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 2.390 kg of marijuana with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 2.39 crores.

Read Also CBI Books Former NHAI Project Director Arvind Kale In Disproportionate Assets Case

The Customs officers in the third case, on the basis of specific intelligence, intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok to Mumbai. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 6.97 kg of marijuana, with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 6.97 crores.

In all the three cases, the narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passengers, who were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/