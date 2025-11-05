 CBI Books Former NHAI Project Director Arvind Kale In Disproportionate Assets Case
CBI Books Former NHAI Project Director Arvind Kale In Disproportionate Assets Case

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered disproportionate assets cases against Arvind Kale, the then general manager & project director, project implementation unit-Nagpur, National Highways Authority of India (NHAl) and unknown others for illicit enrichment by acquisition of assets disproportionate to known source of income.

"A case was registered in March last year against Arvind Kale and others for allegedly obtaining undue advantage from the contractors of NHAI. In the said case, searches were conducted on March 03 at various places including residential premises of Kale. During searches, incriminating documents related to movable as well as immovable assets acquired in his name and his family members were found and seized. In addition, jewellery items of considerable value were also found during searches. An amount Rs 42.50 lakhs in cash was also found in the locker maintained by Kale," said a CBI official.

"It has come to light that Kale had initially joined Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as Assistant Engineer in the year 1994. Thereafter, he joined NHAI on deputation on 12.08.2004 and subsequently absorbed in NHAI on 01.01.2013 as Manager (Tech). He was promoted as DGM with effect from 29.12.2014 and subsequently elevated to the post of General Manager on 27.04.2018. He was working as Project Director-cum-General Manager, Project Implementation Unit-Nagpur, NHAI from 09.09.2022," the official said.

