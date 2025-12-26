'Sarkari Maal Hain, Loot Lo': Soon After PM Modi's Lucknow Visit, People Spotted Stealing Flower Pots Meant For Beautification

'Sarkari Maal Hain, Loot Lo': Soon After PM Modi Leaves Lucknow Visit, People Spotted Stealing Flower Pots Meant For Beautification | X @niteshpro

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Lucknow, an embarrassing incident surfaced that has sparked widespread criticism on social media. The city, which was elaborately decorated ahead of the Prime Minister’s programme, witnessed people openly stealing flower pots installed for beautification.

For the inauguration of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, the Lucknow Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation had transformed key areas of the city, including Vasant Kunj Road and the Green Corridor. Hundreds of decorative flower pots and hanging plants were installed to enhance greenery and present a clean, visually appealing image of Lucknow. Considerable government funds and planning were invested to prepare the city for the high-profile visit.

WATCH VIDEO:

तहजीब और नवाबों के शहर लखनऊ में लोग ऐसा कब से करने लगे? पीएम मोदी के लौट जाने के बाद लोग बाइकों पर लादकर गमले उठा ले गये। गमला चोर बन गये। मतलब लुच्‍चई की हद है। pic.twitter.com/lfaHluhJt6 — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) December 26, 2025

However, soon after the Prime Minister departed and security arrangements were relaxed, several individuals were spotted taking away the flower pots as if they were personal property. Videos show people casually loading the pots onto bikes and cars in broad daylight, with no apparent fear or hesitation.

Bystanders recorded the scenes on their mobile phones, and the clips quickly went viral online. Netizens expressed shock and anger over the blatant misuse of public property, with many sarcastically commenting, “Sarkari maal hain, loot lo.”

The incident has not only raised questions about civic sense but also about the administration’s post-event planning and monitoring. While the city was dressed up to showcase development and discipline, the aftermath left many questioning whether the message truly reflected on-ground reality.