 'Sarkari Maal Hain, Loot Lo': Soon After PM Modi's Lucknow Visit, People Spotted Stealing Flower Pots Meant For Beautification
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Sarkari Maal Hain, Loot Lo': Soon After PM Modi's Lucknow Visit, People Spotted Stealing Flower Pots Meant For Beautification

'Sarkari Maal Hain, Loot Lo': Soon After PM Modi's Lucknow Visit, People Spotted Stealing Flower Pots Meant For Beautification

Hundreds of decorative flower pots and hanging plants were installed to enhance greenery and present a clean, visually appealing image of Lucknow. The city, which was elaborately decorated ahead of the Prime Minister’s programme, witnessed people openly stealing flower pots installed for beautification.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
'Sarkari Maal Hain, Loot Lo': Soon After PM Modi Leaves Lucknow Visit, People Spotted Stealing Flower Pots Meant For Beautification | X @niteshpro

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Lucknow, an embarrassing incident surfaced that has sparked widespread criticism on social media. The city, which was elaborately decorated ahead of the Prime Minister’s programme, witnessed people openly stealing flower pots installed for beautification.

For the inauguration of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, the Lucknow Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation had transformed key areas of the city, including Vasant Kunj Road and the Green Corridor. Hundreds of decorative flower pots and hanging plants were installed to enhance greenery and present a clean, visually appealing image of Lucknow. Considerable government funds and planning were invested to prepare the city for the high-profile visit.

WATCH VIDEO:

However, soon after the Prime Minister departed and security arrangements were relaxed, several individuals were spotted taking away the flower pots as if they were personal property. Videos show people casually loading the pots onto bikes and cars in broad daylight, with no apparent fear or hesitation.

FPJ Shorts
Smartphone Launches In January 2026: Oppo Reno 15 5G, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G, More
Smartphone Launches In January 2026: Oppo Reno 15 5G, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G, More
Rupee Depreciates 23 Paise To 89.94 Amid FPI Outflows, Crude Rise, & Trade Uncertainty
Rupee Depreciates 23 Paise To 89.94 Amid FPI Outflows, Crude Rise, & Trade Uncertainty
'Rohit Six Maar': Did A Fan Jinx Star Mumbai Opener As He Got Out For First-Ball Duck In Vijay Hazare Trophy Match? VIDEO
'Rohit Six Maar': Did A Fan Jinx Star Mumbai Opener As He Got Out For First-Ball Duck In Vijay Hazare Trophy Match? VIDEO
'Sarkari Maal Hain, Loot Lo': Soon After PM Modi's Lucknow Visit, People Spotted Stealing Flower Pots Meant For Beautification
'Sarkari Maal Hain, Loot Lo': Soon After PM Modi's Lucknow Visit, People Spotted Stealing Flower Pots Meant For Beautification

Bystanders recorded the scenes on their mobile phones, and the clips quickly went viral online. Netizens expressed shock and anger over the blatant misuse of public property, with many sarcastically commenting, “Sarkari maal hain, loot lo.”

The incident has not only raised questions about civic sense but also about the administration’s post-event planning and monitoring. While the city was dressed up to showcase development and discipline, the aftermath left many questioning whether the message truly reflected on-ground reality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sardar Udham Singh Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Legendary Indian...

Sardar Udham Singh Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Legendary Indian...

'Sarkari Maal Hain, Loot Lo': Soon After PM Modi's Lucknow Visit, People Spotted Stealing Flower...

'Sarkari Maal Hain, Loot Lo': Soon After PM Modi's Lucknow Visit, People Spotted Stealing Flower...

Canada: Shivank Avasthi, 20-Year-Old Indian Student, Shot Dead Near Toronto University; Probe...

Canada: Shivank Avasthi, 20-Year-Old Indian Student, Shot Dead Near Toronto University; Probe...

Delhi AQI Update: Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' As Smog Engulfs Parts Of City

Delhi AQI Update: Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' As Smog Engulfs Parts Of City

Gujarat Earthquake: 4.4-Magnitude Tremor Hits Kachchh Early Morning

Gujarat Earthquake: 4.4-Magnitude Tremor Hits Kachchh Early Morning